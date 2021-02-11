Diabetes advocacy group wants remote glucose monitoring devices to be available to all

The Maltese Diabetes Association has called for continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices to be made available to all persons living with Type 1 diabetes, irrespective of age.

The government recently introduced the CGM devices for children and adolescents under 16 years living with Type 1 diabetes as part of a six-month pilot project. The devices will provide remote continuous monitoring of blood sugar levels.

The association welcomed the move, and said these devices, given at no charge by the health authorities, will "undoubtedly relieve parents from the hefty monthly expenses they had to incur to purchase this device and related supplies."

Youngsters will no longer have to prick their fingers multiple times a day to test their sugar levels, and will give parents peace of mind, the association said.

However, the advocacy group said these devices should not be limited to children and adolescents and instead extended to all persons living with Type 1 diabetes, irrespective of age.

"As persons living with Type 1diabetes grow older, they start to experience common long-term diabetes-related health problems such as damage to the large blood vessels of the heart, brain and legs and damage to the small blood vessels, causing problems in the eyes, kidneys, and feet," the association explained.

It said that effective diabetes management and control was vital to their wellbeing and can be achieved through a CGM device with 24/7 of continuous monitoring.