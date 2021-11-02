600 patients have been waiting for knee replacement surgery more than 18 months

There are 610 patients needing a knee replacement, who have been waiting more than 18 months to be operated on, information tabled in parliament shows.

Health Minister Chris Fearne said that by the end of September, 610 patients had been waiting for more than the timeframe stipulated by the Patient Charter adopted by Mater Dei Hospital.

The charter stipulates that in non-urgent cases “intervention must be initiated within 18 months for a condition that is unlikely to deteriorate quickly and that does not have the immediate potential to become an emergency”.

Similarly, there are 127 patients in need of a hip replacement and who have been waiting longer than the timeframe laid down by the Patient Charter.

Fearne insisted that surgical operations are prioritised according to clinical need and not on a first come, first served basis.

He was replying to questions made by Opposition MP Claudette Buttigieg, who asked how long the waiting list for knee and hip replacement surgeries is.