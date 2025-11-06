Saint James Hospital to position Malta as regional hub for bariatric surgery

Malta is set to become a regional hub for bariatric surgery following a partnership between the privately-owned Saint James Hospital and a French obesity specialist group.

Under the partnership agreement, surgical procedures will be carried out at Saint James Hospital’s Żejtun facility.

Jean Claude Muscat, CEO of Saint James Hospital, said more than 1,000 European patients are expected to be treated in Malta over the next two years.

Saint James, the largest private medical group in Malta, has partnered with Obesity Care Clinic (OCC), a team of leading French bariatric surgeons. The partnership will position Saint James Hospital as the French clinic’s European base of operations.

Muscat said demand for bariatric surgery was steadily increasing worldwide as modern lifestyles, including chronic stress, poor work-life balance, sedentary habits, and unhealthy eating patterns, were driving obesity rates even higher.

“Recognising this growing health concern, the Maltese government has taken active steps to address obesity and provide accessible solutions to combat this national and global health challenge,” Muscat said.

He added that the partnership with French specialists will allow Saint James Hospital to be in a stronger position to support efforts to reduce national waiting lists.

So far, 22 European patients have undergone surgery in Malta and a further 60 procedures are booked for next year, following online consultations with OCC specialists.

Muscat said the initial focus has been on patients from the UK and France, where long waiting lists and rising demand have made Malta an “increasingly attractive destination for bariatric treatment”.

But the Maltese hospital group has plans to expand its reach to other European countries. “In the longer term, our goal is for this partnership, represented by Malta, through OCC and Saint James, to become recognised as the preferred destination for advanced bariatric surgery and weight loss interventions in Europe,” Muscat said.

OCC is led by Stéphane Henri Bach, alongside renowned surgeons Thierry Manos and Patrick Noel, the latter two having pioneered advances in several surgical techniques and procedures.

Under the agreement, OCC’s surgeons will be registered with the Medical Council of Malta and will perform procedures primarily at Saint James Hospital, Żejtun.

Patients will benefit from a fully integrated service, including online consultations with OCC surgeons, nutritional guidance from dieticians, and post-operative follow-up care. Saint James Hospital’s team will also provide on-site support and patient coordination.

This collaboration will also see Malta co-host the World Obesity Congress in February, a three-day international conference expected to attract leading global experts to discuss the latest innovations in obesity management and care.

“This partnership positions Saint James Hospital, and Malta, as a reference point for bariatric surgery in Europe. It underscores our commitment to clinical excellence, patient safety, and the highest standards of care… it also highlights Saint James Hospital’s ongoing efforts to raise healthcare standards in Malta and showcase the exceptional expertise available on our island,” Muscat said.