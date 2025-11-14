Local triathlete to take on 330km ‘Together to Inspire’ endurance challenge for disability services

Local ultra-endurance triathlete David Micallef will attempt an extraordinary 330-kilometre challenge this weekend to raise funds and awareness for Inspire Foundation.

The three-day event, Together To Inspire, will run from Friday 14 November to Sunday 16 November 2025, with Micallef completing a gruelling sequence of swims, runs and cycles across Malta, Gozo and Comino.

The challenge begins at 11pm on Friday in Mġarr, where Micallef will set off on a full cycle around Malta before swimming to Gozo. Once on the island, he will run a full loop around Gozo, then swim back to Malta for a second cycle of the island.

The final leg sees him swim to Comino, complete a run of the island, then swim back to Malta, finishing in Marfa at around 9am on Sunday. The public is encouraged to greet him at the finish line and support him along the route.

Micallef, who holds the national record for the Double Ironman and has completed some of the world’s toughest events, including the Marathon des Sables, the Stelvio Gran Fondo and the 25km Ultra Oceanman, is also currently training for the near-legendary Arch 2 Arc triathlon.

“This event isn’t just about fundraising — it’s a reminder that life is an endurance test,” Micallef said. “We want to mirror the resilience of those supported by Inspire and push ourselves beyond our limits.”

Inspire Foundation said the challenge will help raise vital funds for its therapy, education and inclusion programmes for people with disabilities and their families.

Members of the public can follow the challenge on social media and are encouraged to donate in support of Inspire’s services.