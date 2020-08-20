Enya Magri: ‘My grandparents were my support system. Seeing them pass away was a big challenge for me’

At seven, Enya Magri took part in the Italian children’s music competition Zecchino d’Oro. She released ‘Safe Haven’ in 2019, debuting at number 2 on Malta iTunes Chart and top 10 charts on ONE Radio and 89.7 Bay. She headlined at the Malta Pride Concert with a a mash-up of ‘I’m Every Woman’ and ‘One Kiss’ with Cyprian Cassar. Her latest single is ‘Summer Lights’, and she will perform at the preliminary round of Miss Universe Malta

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Check my social media accounts and emails, put on some music and get ready for work. After this, I prepare some breakfast and head to work. I am usually a morning person because I have no difficulty in waking up early and I like to get things ready.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

Normally it is me giving advice to other people… the best advice I’ve ever received is believing in myself and ensuring capable of doing things. I doubt myself very much since I am a perfectionist, however such advice really helps me reflect about myself, my talents and capabilities.

What do you never leave the house without?

My mobile phone. I carry my phone with me almost everywhere because I use it frequently to communicate with others and to keep myself updated with everything that is going on.

Pick three words that describe yourself.

Positive, loving and sensitive.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

Being happy, loving myself and being successful in my life aspirations.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Pasta.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

People will judge you no matter what, so might as well do whatever makes you happy and whatever is good for you. Do not let anyone change your perspective and stand your ground on what you believe in.

Property and cars aside, what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

Simple: it’s got to be the sound system I use to practice my songs on.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

I always thought life would become much easier when you grew up but in reality life got more challenging in my teenage years. Had I known this I would have prepared myself to take things more lightly rather than stress about every little thing that comes my way.

Who’s your inspiration?

My inspiration is my family! My mum, dad and sister inspire and encourage me to be a better person; they support me in all that I do and they push me beyond my limits to challenge myself and get out of my comfort zone.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Seeing my grandparents getting sick with cancer, and losing them. They were my support system, and seeing them pass away was a big challenge for me to accept. I still can’t believe they’re gone and that I can no longer share wonderful memories with them.

If you weren’t a/a singer, what would you be doing?

I would be dancing hip-hop. Staying in my element, incorporating it with music but that said, it’s very different from singing and it always fascinated me since I was very young.

Do you believe in God?

I believe that there is some sort of figure that is more powerful than mankind and I also believe that someone greater than us is following us on our life journey.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

Michael Jackson. I adore his music and I believe he was a very talented artist that changed the face of the music industry.

What’s your worst habit?

Shopping online and spending money on accessories.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

I usually get very confident and I start talking to everyone, saying jokes and such. But I could also get very emotional and start crying over nothing.

Who would you have play you in a film?

Nikki Blonsky, who played the role of Tracy Turnblad from the movie-musical Hairspray.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

An extremely high level of ego.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

Old school Gospel and worship songs.

What is your most treasured material possession?

Photographs from childhood.

What is your earliest memory?

I was three years old. It was my first time singing on a stage and my first time singing a first ever original song at a local festival.

When did you last cry, and why?

A week ago because I was doubting myself and something I was doing, but I pulled myself together with some great advice and went for it.

Who would you most like to meet?

I would like to meet Lizzo. She is a very talented artist and her music and style is very different from the ‘normal’ and ‘basic’ music of nowadays.

What’s your favourite food?

Pasta. I’ve always adored pasta since I was a little girl.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Ashley Graham. She is a plus size model who encourages body empowerment and self-love, and she is mostly known for her motivational speeches and her words of encouragement to those who doubt their appearance.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

The 1980s and 1990s to experience the fashion, music and cultures of that time.

What book are you reading right now?

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ by Margaret Atwood.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

The capability of replicating myself into more than one person so I’ll manage to do many things at the same time.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Swim with the dolphins. It has always been a dream of mine to do this since I was extremely young.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

Songs from the 60’s, 80’s and 90’s.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

Pop music and when I am at the gym or working out I normally listen to up-beat motivational music.