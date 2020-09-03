Maria Buckle: ‘Worst habit? I am the queen of procrastination’

Changing careers to just follow her heart into theatre, former notary Maria Buckle, mother of two, has been in notable productions such as landing the lead role in Teatru Malta’s Pope Joan as well as Shrinking Violets’ adaptation of Us/Them.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

I pray. I pray that I’m wrong and it isn’t time to get out of bed just yet.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

You’ll never know unless you try!

What do you never leave the house without?

My mobile phone; and I just grab one of my handbags and hope for the best, that whatever I might need is actually in there.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Silly, overthinker, ambivert.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

Tough one. Apart from my two kiddos I’d have to say having the courage to go for a career change and really follow my instinct and my heart.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Binge-watching anything on my watchlist and buying loads of books and scripts (that obviously take me ages to get around to actually reading).

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

I recently learnt that you cannot take care of others unless you are true to yourself and take very good care of yourself first.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

A Louis Vuitton bag (and by ‘a Louis Vuitton bag’ I mean the only Louis Vuitton bag I own). I think I’ve actually spent more money on gifts for other people.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

That life doesn’t figure itself out just because you get older – but you learn and grow and evolve as you go along. I also wish I knew how much sleep I’d be missing now that I’m older – I would have slept so much more when I had the time! I miss sleep so much.

Who’s your inspiration?

There are so many people who inspire me. I am inspired by anyone around me who never gives up on their dreams and fights to achieve them no matter what; by anyone who is compassionate and can put themselves in the shoes of others living a different reality. If I had to mention a few I would say, Audrey Hepburn, Barack Obama, Kristina Kuzmic and my children (they really do believe that anything is possible and I hope that magic never leaves them).

What has been your biggest challenge?

Raising and giving my best to my family whilst also trying to be my best self and reaching my own potential as a woman and a human being in my own right. It is tough but I refuse to believe that one cancels out the other.

If you weren’t an actress what would you be doing?

I have absolutely no idea! Definitely something creative anyways. That’s the way my brain is wired.

Do you believe in God?

I believe in a higher power – not sure if it is the God I was raised to believe in – but I do believe there is something or someone bigger than all of us out there.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

My nanna, without a shadow of a doubt.

What’s your worst habit?

I am the queen of procrastination.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

Oh boy! I think in my head I believe I’m handling it perfectly but to the rest of the world I look like a newborn fawn trying to walk.

I might also be louder and more dance-y than usual and perhaps I struggle to enunciate my words a bit more. All in all, I’d say a whole lotta fun, but hey, that’s my opinion!

Who would you have play you in a film?

I have to say Chiara Hyzler. I think some day down the line, we will find out we’re clones or something. If not Chiara, I’d say Sandra Bullock.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Arrogance.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

‘A Million Dreams’ from The Greatest Showman (during the service). ‘Wonder’ by Naughty Boy and Emeli Sande (after the service). I like to think that people would focus on the fun memories and cherish what the person stood for.

What is your most treasured material possession?

My TV.

What is your earliest memory?

My nannu Toni giving me a Werther’s Original. He passed away a few months later.

When did you last cry, and why?

Two days ago – watched a clip of a young solider fiercely hugging his mother on his return home and it broke my heart.

Who would you most like to meet?

Again, so many many people – but Meryl Streep, Michael Caine and the late Robin Williams are at the very top of my never ending list.

What’s your favourite food?

Asian food.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

I really don’t follow that many people on social media, but James Ryder makes me laugh!

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

I think somewhere between mid-1950s to mid-1970s, but I would choose different cities, like Paris, Madrid and New York. If I could travel in time, I’d be able to jump through time and visit different eras. Would be silly not to.

What book are you reading right now?

I’m taking a trip down memory lane and reading Astrid Lindgren’s Pippi Longstocking.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

Shape-shifting.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Too many things to decide on just one thing.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

A mixture of 1950s doo-wop songs mixed with The Greatest Showman soundtrack, depending on my mood. Yes. People often make fun of my playlist. There’s just no structure.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

It’s never the same. Again it depends on what I’m listening to at the moment and what I feel like listening to. There’s no rule.