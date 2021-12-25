Jayne Giordanella: ‘Becoming an actor in my 40s has been a long road but not giving up is a life lesson’

Discovered her love of drama through school on the Isle of Wight where she moved with her parents from Battersea, London, Jayne Giordanella joined a London drama group at 19 where she later mer her husband. His Maltese family connections found her settling back, this time in Gozo, with her husband and son since 2010. In 2019 she turned professional to bring more intimate theatre to Gozo. Jayne is currently in rehearsal for The Twits, which will be performed at Teatru Manoel between 26 and 30 December.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

I have a coffee.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

Do not be complacent. From one of my drama teachers many years ago.

What do you never leave the house without?

These days, a mask!

Pick three words that describe yourself.

Creative. Non-discriminatory. Stubborn.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

At the moment… becoming an actor in my 40s! It’s been a very long and winding road but not giving up is a life lesson I apply to everything I’ve ever done.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Other than cheese and pickles – books. Or all three together, mmm heaven… with wine… Oh dear, keeps growing.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

Never be rigid with plans. Bend with the wind, sometimes storms come and to withstand them you have to be understanding and flexible. Trust in yourself.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

Probably my coffee machine.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

That adults don’t know always know everything.

Who’s your inspiration?

Dame Judy, Kate Winslet, Helena Bonham Carter and my mum and my husband. All for different reasons, impossible to choose one.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Having a child with a rare metabolic condition.

If you weren’t an actor, what would you be doing?

Not sure but I would be creating something in some form or another.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

Federico Lorca.

What’s your worst habit?

Biting and picking my nails.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

Very dance-y or very sleepy.

Who would you have play you in a film?

Gillian Anderson.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Hypocrisy.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

Something by Prince.

What is your most treasured material possession?

My house.

What is your earliest memory?

Under two. My sister reading to me by candlelight. There was electricity then, I’m not that old! Think it was due to a power cut at the time.

When did you last cry, and why?

Would have been a film because I’ve become an old softie.

Who would you most like to meet?

Idris Elba.

What’s your favourite food?

Seafood.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Don’t really follow anyone.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

Ooooh, what a question! … so hard…. quite fancy Tudor England but probably a bit smelly!

What book are you reading right now?

Directing Actors by Judith Weston.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

Talking with animals.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

One!? … Go to New Zealand on a wilderness trip.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

Nothing in particular, although having a bit of an Elbow discovery.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

Moby for workouts.