Francesco Nicodeme: 'Most expensive thing I've ever bought? Shoes... that I wore only twice!'

Francesco Nicodeme trained at The Urdang Academy London in Musical Theatre and Dance and recently graduated from University of Malta with a master’s degree in Dance Studies. Francesco has performed as dancer and singer in numerous theatrical productions across some of Malta’s most prestigious venues. Some recent productions include Prince Dandini in Cinderella; Simon Zealotes in Jesus Christ Superstar; Production Vocalist in Stage and Proms on the Sea; The Rum Tum Tugger in Cats; Kashoggi in We Will Rock You. He is currently in rehearsals for Masquerade’s production of Matilda the Musical, which opens this weekend at the Mediterranean Conference Centre, and he is excited to be back on stage in the role of Rudolph.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

I make myself a coffee.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

Not to worry too much and that everything will be ok in the end.

What do you never leave the house without?

My specs.

Pick three words that describe yourself.

Colorful, Energetic, Sociable.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

Performing in front of Queen Elizabeth II in 2010.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Anything that includes chocholate.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

Not to take things too seriously.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

Shoes... that I wore only twice!

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

To take life with a pinch of salt.

Who’s your inspiration?

Dolly Parton.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Definitely work/life balance.

If you weren’t a performer, what would you be doing?

I would be one happy baker.

Do you believe in God?

I am spiritual and I pray.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

Freddie Mercury.

What’s your worst habit?

Overthinking.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

Loud.

Who would you have play you in a film?

John Travolta… a young John Travolta please!

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Greed.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

Edith Piaf’s ‘Non, Je Ne Regrette Rien’.

What is your most treasured material possession?

My sunglasses.

What is your earliest memory?

Dancing to the “Macarena” with my grandfather.

When did you last cry, and why?

A few days ago, whilst watching the news and hearing interviews with refuges trying to flee from the Russia-Ukraine conflicts. I can only imagine what pain and trauma they must be going through.

Who would you most like to meet?

Diana Ross.

What’s your favourite food?

Anything Thai and Chocolate.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Henry Galea, he is so talented.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

Ancient Rome.

What book are you reading right now?

Funny Boy by Shyam Selvadurai.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

I would love to be able to fly.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Travel as much of the world as possible.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

The Matilda soundtrack of course.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

Anything with a good beat and good vibes.