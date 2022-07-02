Andreana DeBattista: ‘I keep cat treats in my bag.... I’m one of those eccentric cat lovers’

Andreana Debattista, a singer and presenter for many years, has participated in countless festivals and enjoys a successful singing career. Her work in television took off in 2007 as she took on the role of main presenter of the reality show l-Ispjun’s second season. She was then cast in the highly acclaimed Min Imissu?! as presenter, producer and host singer. In 2015, in joint collaboration with Melanie Kelly, she embarked on a new venture, Dragonfly Production House, where as leading producer and presenter has conjured up popular TV progammes My Home, Perfect Match, Aqta Kemm and House Hunt, as well as the production of three Imissu Live Comedy shows.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Cup of tea and two digestive biscuits are a must! Next, I feed the cat and start my day.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

Never judge. Everyone has their story. “You can’t really understand another person’s experience until you’ve walked a mile in their shoes.”

What do you never leave the house without?

I never leave the house without my mobile and my keys – most times I carry my wallet, but when I want to travel light, I just carry my credit card. I also keep some cat treats in my bag just in case. Yes, I’m one of those eccentric cat lovers – always on the lookout to make a new friend.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Bubbly, loyal and guarded.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

Although one would expect me to say my career, I consider my relationships with family and close friends to be my greatest achievements. Life is not only about what you make of yourself financially and career-wise. In my opinion it is about the way you think, feel and act. The people who stick by you and the honesty of your relationships will show you the kind of person you really are.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Sleeping in!

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

I used to be quite obedient when I was young. As a result of this I must admit I was quite judgmental. Life so far has taught me never to judge – it’s not just a matter of black or white – there are shades of grey wherever you look.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

I’m a sucker for pretty dresses. I am usually quite responsible with my money but if a dress looks good, I would probably buy it!

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

Life is all about self confidence and the energy you give out. The law of attraction is real.

Who’s your inspiration?

My parents – without a doubt!

What has been your biggest challenge?

Shedding my ingrained beliefs and living my truth. Still working on it.

If you weren’t a singer, what would you be doing?

I would probably be wondering what it would feel like to be doing what I’m doing. Yes, I love what I’m doing and I wouldn’t rather be doing anything else. My job fulfils me and I’m very grateful to the Universe for directing me in this path.

Do you believe in God?

Yes – always have. I must admit my outlook towards God changed a lot since I was young, but I do believe there is a higher being. I also believe I don’t know it all and I’m not meant to know it all. It is a question of trust – which most times is the hardest to overcome. It’s what faith is all about, I guess.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

I could write a list ranging from Gandhi to Freddie Mercury, but if I think about it – if it were a choice, I would always pick my family. Yes, they are my favourite people and always will be.

What’s your worst habit?

I don’t rinse my toothbrush very well after I use it. Guilty! It annoys my partner immensely!

What are you like when you’re drunk?

Bubblier… more confident. I like to think I’m deeper and wiser but my partner thinks I’m annoying, which I probably am.

Who would you have play you in a film?

Sandra Bullock.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

People who are fake.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

Never really thought about it, and since I suffer from huge OCD, I would rather not think about it. But probably something soppy so that everyone still alive can ponder about what a great person I was.

What is your most treasured material possession?

My mother is an artist (painter). Her paintings are definitely my most prized possessions. I don’t really care about material possessions but my mum’s paintings are treasures to me.

What is your earliest memory?

As a toddler sitting on my father’s lap, facing him and playing with the buttons on his shirt as I recited the times-two table while my brother was sitting at his desk studying maths. I was probably two or three years old because I wasn’t at school yet. I remember my dad telling my brother ‘Your little sister already knows the times-two table!’ – everybody was laughing except my brother who hated maths! He grew up to be a genius in his own field so that is just a happy memory now…

When did you last cry, and why?

I cry all the time! When I’m happy, when I’m sad, when I’m angry, when I’m anxious – when I watch something soppy on TV – pretty hard to remember the last time.

Who would you most like to meet?

Probably James Van Praagh, Tyler Henry and John Edward. They are mediums.

What’s your favourite food?

Love food – it depends on the day.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

I’m not big on following influencers. I usually spend my time scrolling through reels showing cute kittens and puppies, but I guess it would have to be Steve Harvey – very funny and very insightful.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

Definitely back to the late 70s to see myself as a kid and relive some childhood moments.

What book are you reading right now?

Not much at the moment – very busy with work. I need to get back to reading actually. My favourite genres are self-improvement – the law of attraction, angels and spirits themes.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

Probably healing – imagine touching someone and healing an ailment! That’s a great superpower. Followed closely by flying and ability to breathe underwater.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

That’s a hard question – there are many things and I’m sure that if I mention one, I would immediately think of another once I do it.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

A band called Pomplamoose – they do mash-up covers of popular songs. They are fantastic. Great energy.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

Vibe FM of course. Yes, I’m loyal to my team.