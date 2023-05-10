Carlos Farrugia: 'Always be positive in every circumstance and always give others more than they expect from you'

Carlos Farrugia is an actor, director, and producer from Valletta. He is also the Founder of Freespirit Acting drama school and company as well as the owner of Carlos Intimo. Farrugia most recently starred in the production Fit-3PM at Spazju Kreattiv.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

My 7-month-old daughter Bettina is my daily alarm clock. I always thank God for giving me yet another day and then I dedicate an hour of quality time and playtime with my daughter.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

Always be positive in every circumstance and always give others more than they expect from you.

What do you never leave the house without?

My satchel which always includes my phone, diary and a script.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Persevering, altruist, tolerant

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

Through Freespirit Acting I have had the means to give a lot of opportunities and have the joy to watch people’s lives change for the better. For example, some become more confident and start believing in their own capabilities. Also winning the best actor in a leading role in the Malta TV awards for Sergio in Gizelle.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

I have the guilty pleasure of raiding the kitchen cabinets at around 2am. I start with something small and harmless while watching a movie and end up binging on a bunch of junk food.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

Unfortunately, not everyone is loyal and genuine in their intentions, and I have been let down by some people, even after forgiving them and giving second chances. Therefore, I have learned to put my trust in people who truly deserve it.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

My two smart TVs.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

I love football. So, I wish that when I was younger, I had learned the football tricks and tactics that I learned in my 30s, because by then my body wasn’t in tip top shape to become some kind of professional footballer!

Who’s your inspiration?

Willem Defoe, who has an amazing acting career. At 77 years of age, he just did a one-character movie called Inside. He also played the character of Jesus Christ in The Last Temptation of Christ.

What has been your biggest challenge?

As yet, my biggest challenge was to learn to balance my new family life along with my career. Thankfully, out of this, I have learned to prioritise better, especially the people who are the most important in my life.

If you weren’t an actor, what would you be doing?

I would be a musician in a rock band. (drummer)

Do you believe in God?

Yes.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

Jesus Christ.

What’s your worst habit?

Time management.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

My friends tell me that I tend to be funny and talkative, and I become especially good at story-telling amusing past events.

Who would you have play you in a film?

Johnny Depp.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Hypocrisy.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

Ozzy Osbourne – See You on the Other Side.

What is your most treasured material possession?

My father’s wedding ring.

What is your earliest memory?

First day of school when I was around four and I remember crying so much that my mum had to take me back home.

When did you last cry, and why?

In my last play Fit-3pm, which was held at Spazju Kreattiv, my character had to cry in a particular troubling moment.

Who would you most like to meet?

Bono, front man of U2. Apart from being a singer he is also a philanthropist and dealt with political and social issues in his songs.

What’s your favourite food?

I love everything but my favourite is Mediterranean food.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Jon Mallia.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

Florence in the Renaissance era.

What book are you reading right now?

The Secret History of the World by Jonathan Black.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

Flying! So, I won’t get stuck in traffic, won’t have to deal with the hassle of parking and I would always be on time.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Go on a long holiday around the world with my partner Carolyne and my daughter Bettina when she’s a bit older.

What music are you listening to now?

An American metal band, Testament.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

Playlists of various eras of rock music.