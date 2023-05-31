Hannah Spiteri: 'My inspiration? All the musical theatre mentors I’ve learned from growing up'

Hannah Spiteri is an EFL teacher with a psychology degree and a passion for performing. In her time between full time English teaching and part time performing arts teaching she loves to cook, spend time with her friends and take part in as many high energy productions as she can. Following her recent involvement in FM Theatre’s MAMMA MIA as well as helping to coordinate the acting of this year’s KSU Students’ Fest, she is currently gearing up towards playing the role of Sandy in Masquerade’s production of GREASE coming up this October and is super excited about other magical productions she has in the pipeline too!

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Unfortunately, I must admit I usually scroll on my phone.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

That there’s a right time and place for everything.

What do you never leave the house without?

A sample of perfume in my bag.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Observant, hard-working, busy

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

That I’m finally at a point in my life where I am prioritizing doing what I love.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Taking little naps in my car when I get home at the end of the day before I go upstairs to sleep.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

Not to put off doing the things that make you happy till you have the other stuff “sorted”. Spending time on what makes you happy, solves more problems than you think.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

Probably my phone.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

To only surround myself with people who add value to my life.

Who’s your inspiration?

All the musical theatre mentors I’ve learned from growing up.

If you weren’t a teacher, what would you be doing?

Dancing.

Do you believe in God?

In some form; definitely.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

Olivia Newton John.

What’s your worst habit?

When the “naps” in my car turn into three-hour-long uncomfortable sleeps.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

Either the life of the party or sobbing – there’s no in between and no way of predicting which I’ll be.

Who would you have play you in a film?

Marama Corlett, for patriotic reasons as well as for her incredible talent!

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Entitlement.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

Shape of my Heart – Sting (all my best friends already know this one!)

What is your most treasured material possession?

A sentimental necklace given to me by my mum’s best friend.

What is your earliest memory?

Moving to the UK when I was two.

When did you last cry, and why?

A few weeks ago, in my car feeling overwhelmed and pressured

Who would you most like to meet?

Paolo Nutini – to ask him too many personal questions about his latest album

What’s your favourite food?

If only I could choose…

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Raphael Pace of courssseeee!!

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

Probably ancient Greece/Egypt. I’ve always been really fascinated by their culture. Especially the mythology.

What book are you reading right now?

Currently my reading consists of scripts, scores and essays I must correct.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

To be in multiple places at once.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Travel to each continent and try authentic cuisine.

What music are you listening to now?

The soundtracks of Grease on repeat.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

80s/2000s pop is by far the best music for working out!