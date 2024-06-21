Ruben Formosa: 'Best advice I’ve ever received? Still waiting for it'

Ruben Formosa, an interior designer by profession is currently having his debut solo art exhibition, titled Organic Formations, held at Wignacourt Museum, Rabat. The exhibition is on from the 14 June till the 6 of July.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Shower.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

Still waiting for it.

What do you never leave the house without?

Keys, phone and wallet.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Very attentive to detail, perfectionist, supportive.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

My children.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Whiskey and dark chocolate

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

Never give up.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

My tools

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

I am happy with how my life turned out, so I don’t regret missing anything I am not aware of.

Who’s your inspiration?

Being alone listening to music surrounded by nature.

What has been your biggest challenge?

To believe in myself and take art seriously.

If you weren’t an interior designer/artist, what would you be doing?

A farmer.

Do you believe in God?

Yes.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

Augustine Rodin.

What’s your worst habit?

So many to choose from!

What are you like when you’re drunk?

Ask my friends.

Who would you have play you in a film?

Martin Freeman.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Dishonesty and greed.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

Mozart’s Requiem.

What is your most treasured material possession?

I don’t treasure material possessions.

What is your earliest memory?

A sunny day in San Anton gardens with my parents.

When did you last cry, and why?

Not too long ago when of my sculptures failed in the kiln.

Who would you most like to meet?

Chef Massimo Bottura.

What’s your favourite food?

Pasta.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

I don’t like to spend time on social media.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

Renaissance period and be an apprentice to one of the great masters.

What book are you reading right now?

The New Silk Roads by Peter Frankopan.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

To be able to fly.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

To travel around the world without any thoughts about work.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

Ennio Morricone’s Cinema Paradiso Soundtrack.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

Opera music.