Kane Calì: 'Best advice I've ever received? Never ever make important decisions at night'

Kane Calì was born in Malta in 1983. An experimentalist with an acute fascination with the malleability of data, Calì has explored various media, most notably ceramics, glass and 3D printing. His artistic development reflects a personal interest in critical theory and contemporary political discourse. With a studio based in Malta, Calì has presented work that is two and three dimensional, with a growing interest in public art. He completed an MA in Ceramics and Glass from the Royal College of Art and has since exhibited locally and in major international cities including Milan, Berlin, London, Copenhagen and Shanghai.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

I’m very much a creature of habit, normally up at 6:15am, put on my gym gear, down my morning regiment of supplements with a hydration tablet and head out to the morning gym class at 7:15am. On most days.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

Never make important decisions at night.

What do you never leave the house without?

My car keys and my laptop… and my studio keys.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Curious, critical, observer.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

I think, on reflection and against all odds, I’ve allowed and been allowed the opportunity to investigate ideas through the immaterial and material. The act and privilege of creating is and remains the greatest achievement.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

I believe I was born without guilt, so… and with no shame you will find me glued to the TV on any release of Star Trek movies and ST TV series. I do also like a good old bit of pop music blasting away at the art studio, Taylor Swift usually hits the spot, I think she’s a brilliant song writer followed by Ariana Grande for some unapologetic lash flapping and the genius that is Billie Eilish.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

If you want to achieve… anything, whatever it may be, speak up, share knowledge; all good things take a village to create.

Property and cars aside, what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

Expensive is relative to the value you place on things. I’m going to stop there.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

How to speak Mandarin.

Who’s your inspiration?

I find the collective effort of many to be the most inspiring. Architects like Norman Foster and the late Zaha Hadid and their many colleagues, scientists like Carl Sagan, futurists and tech visionaries too, that collectively bring new innovations and solutions to our global attention.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Generally, and so far, reminding myself of patience. My art practice is something that has so far taught me the value of small, repeated actions, increments over time, that have the potential to reveal and build new truths.

Do you believe in God?

Not in a monotheistic sense no, I do however believe we are a small part, and of limited understanding of a greater cosmic system that governs this state of conciseness. Possibly.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

Jack the Ripper, and I want answers!

What’s your worst habit?

Possibly not admitting to having one?

Who would you have play you in a film?

Keanu Reeves and only if he agrees to playing ‘The One’ again.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Ego and nonsensicalness.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

Bjork’s 1999 All Is Full Of Love, not the radio edit.

What is your most treasured material possession?

Hard one, I don’t really place too much value on material things. I do enjoy things though, so for the sake of function I would say my Remarkable tablet. This is not a sponsored video.

When did you last cry, and why?

I’m a Virgo, we only cry underwater. Joking aside, I cry mostly when listening to music, I find it cathartic and a great tool in dealing with existential dread. So, I probably cried a week ago, not very dramatic crying though.

Who would you most like to meet?

Thomas Heatherwick, a great inspiration, designer and thinker. Also, Bryan Johnson, very smart, very entertaining, very on the cusp, a little controversial.

What’s your favourite food?

I’m such a cockroach when it comes to food, I do love all cuisines and am generally not that fussed. I do, however, tend to eat clean for the sake of longevity.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Probably the worst person to ask because I’m generally off social media, spending more time offline and in the studio. I find social media and its impositions on us to be troubling. For the sake off my sanity, I keep it to a minimum, I don’t even have a Facebook account. However, you can find my work on Instagram @mr__Cali

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

I’d probably travel forward in time to a hopeful potential where our kind no longer engages in war for profit.

What book are you reading right now?

The New China Playbook: Beyond Socialism and Capitalism. It is a great insight into understanding China’s economic model. It also investigates certain outdated western biases on China.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

Mind reading.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Live a life with less fear and travel a lot more to Asia.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

It’s been a mix of Kacey Musgraves for the early morning and Bear Hands for productive afternoons at the studio.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

I used to sing a lot more in the shower, now I simply shower and go. At the gym, since its class based, I get to listen to whatever the coach throws at me… along with their abuse of course.