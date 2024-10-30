Francesca Sciberras: 'Keep yourself grounded because the higher you rise, the harder the fall'

Born in Gozo, Francesca Sciberras, began singing at the age of 8 and was coached by Miriam Christine during her early years. She represented Malta at the 2009 Junior Eurovision after winning the local competition with her duet Double Trouble. Francesca has participated in the Teatru Manoel Youth Opera and performs as a vocalist for various events, including weddings and with DCapitals Big Band. She has competed in the Malta Eurovision Song Contest in 2022 and 2023 and placed 3rd in the 2023 Konkors Kanzunetta Indipendenza.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

The first thing usually involves getting out of bed, kiss my little dog good morning, kiss my husband good morning and then I go wash my face.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

One of the best pieces of advice ever received was “Keep yourself grounded because the higher you rise, the harder the fall”.

What do you never leave the house without?

My phone and my book reader.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Funny, compassionate, loving.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

A lot of things have happened throughout my life and career, but I believe my greatest achievements have been getting my Master’s degree in Biomedical Science; and getting to represent Malta in the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2009.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

My guilty pleasures are buying Disney stuff whenever I can, booking trips to Disneyland and finally finding all excuses to do different tattoos.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

That the people that want what is best for you are your family, mainly your parents and partner/husband.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

My wedding ring...

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

I wish I listened to my parents and started studying piano when I was much younger

Who’s your inspiration?

My biggest inspiration in music must be Adele, but I do follow other artists because I believe you can learn something from different people and their experiences.

What has been your biggest challenge?

My biggest challenge would be that of overcoming my stage fright and the fear of forgetting lyrics.

If you weren’t a scientist, what would you be doing?

If I wasn’t a scientist, I would have become a doctor, specifically with specialisation in neurology and surgery.

Do you believe in God?

Yes, I do believe in God since I have always believed in the power of prayer and miracles.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

I would definitely choose my grandfather Cikku, and my mother’s uncles Peppi and Salvu to let them know about all the things and events that have happened since they passed to obviously see what their reaction and advice would be.

What’s your worst habit?

Buying unnecessary things.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

I was never fully drunk I must admit but like most people with an extra drink or two, I am more talkative and a bit more courageous.

Who would you have play you in a film?

This is a difficult one since I never thought about it but it must be someone bubbly and funny!

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Someone being two-faced.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

Live music with a band, mostly soul and gospel pieces.

What is your most treasured material possession?

It has to be our house.

What is your earliest memory?

My earliest memory must be running around in a playing field in Hook, Hampshire and asking to bring a squirrel back to Malta.

When did you last cry, and why?

Currently, I am crying for no particular reason, but the last cry must have been during the few hours that my grandfather Tony was alive.

Who would you most like to meet?

I would really love to meet Adele in person.

What’s your favourite food?

At the moment my favourite must be anything that has chocolate in it, but these tend to change from day to night.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

I don’t follow social media so much so that is one question that I cannot answer.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

If I could, I would travel back to the 1940s for the simple reason that I love the clothes and music from that era.

What book are you reading right now?

Currently I am reading Anna Huang’s Twisted Hate.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

I wouldn’t want any because I am quite happy with my life as it is.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Before I die, I really want to travel to all the Disneyland resorts around the world.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

Currently I am listening to Disney songs adapted to piano because I am trying to get my unborn child used to them.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

In the shower is my quiet time so I don’t listen to anything, but when working out I usually start with Ecuador by Sash! And then let Spotify guide me along.