Maria Christina: 'Life has taught me to appreciate what I have, before it’s taken away'

Maria Christina is a performer who has formed part of Singer Stage Academy under the tuition of three-time Malta Eurovision Song Contest Performer Kaya, for several years. She has always shared a love towards music, and together with her best friend, Justine Delmar formed a duo which led to success in both the Konkors Kanzunetta Indipendenza and also the Malta Junior Eurosong. Ranking second in both events, they never looked back and have continued on their music journey, together and as soloists. During the past couple of years, Maria Christina has been a finalist at the Konkors Kanzunetta Indipendenza; a back-up singer at L-Għanja tal-Poplu; and also invited to open the preliminary round of the Miss Universe Malta competition.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

First thing I do is most probably check my phone.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

I’ve received a lot of advice, but if I had to pick just one piece, I would go with ‘trust no one’.

What do you never leave the house without?

My phone. It’s the first thing I check in the morning and the last thing I check before bed.

Pick three words that describe yourself

I don’t like describing myself but friends say I am outgoing, kind and loving.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

There’s no bigger achievement than being happy with yourself. If I had to pinpoint a career achievement in music, it would be finishing second in the Malta Junior Eurosong in 2010, together with my best friend, Justine.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Sweets and ice-cream.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

Life has taught me to appreciate what I have, before it’s taken away.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

My laptop, and it is my second go-to item after my phone.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

I wish I knew how to drive a car at a younger age, because it gives me total freedom.

Who’s your inspiration?

My parents. They have always been there for me through thick and thin.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Going out of my comfort zone; I would have probably kept myself in a safe bubble had I not been surrounded by people who push me to challenge myself often.

If you weren’t a singer, what would you be doing?

If I wasn’t working in accounts, I would have taken up engineering.

Do you believe in God?

Yes.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

I would go on a dinner date with my grandfather who passed away when I was just 3. It would be lovely getting to know him.

What’s your worst habit?

Biting my nails. No matter how hard I try, I can’t seem to stop.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

Whenever I’m drunk, I tend to become extremely loud, talkative and happy.

Who would you have play you in a film?

I don’t know. There are many actresses whom I like, but never thought about this.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

A sincere lack of gratitude. I hate it when you put your heart and soul into something and not even get a thank you back.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

This is quite the question. I would like for happy music to be played at my funeral.

What is your most treasured material possession?

My car. I love driving, and I love driving it.

What is your earliest memory?

I was extremely young but I remember my grandfather teaching me my mum’s mobile number just in case I got lost or something bad happened.

When did you last cry, and why?

When my dog got sick. He’s literally my partner in just about anything I do.

Who would you most like to meet?

Rihanna. She is an amazing artist.

What’s your favourite food?

Pasta.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

I am not following anyone in particular, right now.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

If it has to be just one era, I would go to the 1980s.

What book are you reading right now?

None.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

The ability to give people wealth, and make their lives better.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

I would love to travel the world.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

Anything from pop to commercial. I like a good beat.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

Motivational songs. I need to have some good positive.