Nicole Sacco: 'My greatest achievement? Taking the risk to believe in myself and pursue an art career'

Nicole is a 26-year-old local upcoming watercolour artist primarily focused on organic, natural forms. Her background in accounting and experience as an auditor laid a strong foundation for developing an entrepreneurial mindset, aiding in her transition towards pursuing art as a career

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Physically, I brush my teeth first thing, but mentally, I would still be reflecting on my dream, trying to make sense of it.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

“Everything in life is happening for you not to you, eventually things will fall into place and you will find your way through.”

What do you never leave the house without?

Winged eyeliner - somehow it has become part of who I am, and I feel it reflects my personality.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Creative, resilient, energetic.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

Taking the risk to believe in myself and pursue an art career seriously with a business and abundance mindset, despite all the odds and societal beliefs I grew up with.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Though I try to maintain a strict limit on my daily chocolate intake, chocolate-covered biscuits and tea at midnight are definitely my guiltiest pleasure.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

Overthinking kills magic in everything. Learning to enjoy the process of becoming is just as important as the outcome. Taking things day by day while holding onto a long-term vision requires constant focus and effort.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

An online course. I was initially sceptical, thinking it might be a scam but turned out to be one of the best investments I have ever made in myself.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

The true value of myself and my opinions. This is the number one thing you’ll ever need – it will get you through any situation in life.

Who’s your inspiration?

My parents primarily. My mother for selflessly pouring into everyone’s cup, always offering herself without a second thought. She is a constant provider.

My father however, I admire the visionary mindset. Goal-oriented and forward-looking, such an inspiration to me in all of my great endeavours. We just click when it comes to business and ideas; I love that chemistry between us.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Believing in my art vision, on my own. It gets a bit lonely when you’re trying to take things to the next level, but having the right people for support makes all the difference. You can only do your best, hold on and enjoy the rollercoaster ride.

If you weren’t an artist, what would you be doing?

Despite being an artist, I work as an auditor. This brings out my business side, which I still enjoy exploring. It reminds me that, in addition to the fun element art brings, a solid foundation is essential for passion to thrive long term.

Do you believe in God?

Yes, I do believe in a higher power. However, faith isn’t always a straight line. In my opinion, humans are meant to experience life and the lessons it brings. To truly appreciate being alive, one must endure drastic lows. At those moments, you might feel helpless or worthless, but it’s in those experiences that you become most grateful for simply living.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

Definitely Leonardo Da Vinci or Van Gogh.

What’s your worst habit?

I sometimes procrastinate, delaying tasks for a better time. To counteract this, I use time-blocking throughout my day and keep a to-do checklist. It helps me stay motivated, knowing that completing these tasks brings me closer to my goals.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

An explosion of energy, especially when there’s music. I love to dance the night away, losing myself in the rhythm.

Who would you have play you in a film?

Lindsay Lohan. I admire her fun, energetic attitude and love her iconic ginger hair.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

When someone devalues the importance of emotional availability. In today’s world, despite visible success, it’s clear that humans carry deep emotions shaped by their experiences. Offering time and being fully present, both physically and emotionally, can be the kindest gestures we can give.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

Who You Share It With, by Layup.

What is your most treasured material possession?

My art sketchbooks – they hold precious memories of both my artworks and personal journey, making them very dear to my heart.

What is your earliest memory?

This four-year-old self on the hospital bed waiting to be discharged after a three-day stay following a concussion accident at the local playground.

When did you last cry, and why?

I often cry when strong emotions arise, whether they’re happy or sad. I’m very in tune with my emotions and tend to shed tears whenever necessary.

Who would you most like to meet?

Amy Porterfield, a digital marketing business mentor – an inspiration to all, especially for women in business.

What’s your favourite food?

A good Asian restaurant never disappoints – I’d probably choose sushi.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

No specific person. I’m drawn to social media posts that genuinely offer value, often shared by mentors or writers. Currently Yung Pueblo is one of my favourites.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

The 1880s – I love the Art Nouveau period, with its rich artistic expression inspired by the natural world.

What book are you reading right now?

Steal Like An Artist by Auston Kleon.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

To fly, I guess. I often dream of flying and used to watch Peter Pan repeatedly, so it would be amazing to try it.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Besides my personal goals, I’d like to do voluntary work for a couple of weeks. There’s an indescribable feeling that comes from wholeheartedly dedicating yourself to others’ needs.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

Stars Will Align by Imagine Dragons and Kygo.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

During gym workouts, I listen to electronic/techno music.