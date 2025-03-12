Vania Goshe: 'Social media allows me to connect with art lovers and collectors worldwide'

Vania Goshe is a full-time artist from Bulgaria, currently based in Malta since 2008. Known for her unique approach blending realism with abstract elements, she creates art that achieves harmony in contrasts. Throughout her career, Vania has been recognised with an honourable mention at the 7th national exhibition and competition of the Malta Society of Arts in 2008. She has held 18 solo exhibitions across Bulgaria and Malta and participated in over 100 group exhibitions globally. Her works are now part of private collections in countries including Bulgaria, Colombia, Germany, Italy, Malta, the UAE, the UK, the USA, Canada, Hungary, and Luxembourg.

1. What’s been the most defining moment in your career so far?

The most defining moment in my career was in 2008 when I first arrived in Malta and visited the Malta Society of Arts. There, I was warmly welcomed by the manager, Joe Scerri, who encouraged me to apply for membership and to submit my work for their annual art exhibition and competition. Taking his advice, I entered the competition, and to my delight, my painting was selected, earning me an honourable mention. This recognition was a turning point – it gave me the confidence to fully embrace my passion for painting and pursue my artistic journey in Malta. From that moment on, I actively participated in numerous group exhibitions and cultural events, steadily building my presence in the Maltese art scene.

2. As an artist, how do you navigate the world and speed of social media?

Social media moves fast, and as an artist, keeping up with it requires time and effort. While painting, I take videos and photos of my work in progress, then edit and share them on my Facebook page and Instagram. This process is time-consuming, but it plays a crucial role in my artistic career. Social media allows me to connect with art lovers and collectors worldwide, providing an interactive space where I can share my creative journey. It also opens doors for collaborations with artists from different countries, expanding my artistic reach beyond borders. Despite its challenges, social media is a powerful tool that helps me stay engaged with my audience, showcase my work, and create new opportunities in the art world.

3. Do you consider artificial intelligence a threat to your career, or an opportunity?

I do not see artificial intelligence as a threat. I was part of Hybrid in 2024 – a pioneering AI art project at Esplora, organised by Prof. Victor Grech in support of the Save and Support Trust. AI in art is a new and evolving concept, and many artists are embracing it, particularly in digital projects. It has its own followers and applications but I firmly believe that AI cannot replace the essence of human-created art. Art is the highest form of human expression. It engages our imagination, abstraction, and emotions –

elements that define our humanity. When an artist creates, it is a deeply personal and spiritual process, driven by inspiration and a meaningful idea they wish to share. AI may generate images, but it lacks the soul, emotion, and lived experiences that make art truly impactful. While AI can be a tool for innovation, traditional art remains irreplaceable.

4. How do you stay motivated and inspired, especially during tough times or when the work feels hard?

I stay motivated to create art because I truly love it – it is my passion, my life, and my dedication. Art is not just something I do; it is a fundamental part of who I am. Even when the work feels challenging, my drive to create never fades. Inspiration comes from many sources. Visiting exhibitions, meeting people, and traveling to different places all leave a lasting impression on me. Personal experiences, emotions, and moments of beauty – whether grand or simple – spark new ideas. I absorb the world around me, collecting memories of places, people, and artistic expressions. These impressions remain in my mind, accumulating over time. Eventually, they filter through my personal experiences, vision, and imagination, forming new ideas that demand to be expressed through my paintings. Even in tough times, art provides me with a sense of purpose. It allows me to channel emotions, process experiences, and bring beauty into the world.

5. How do you balance your creative instincts with the expectations of your audience or collaborators?

My creative process is deeply intuitive – I paint based on my mood and inspiration at the moment. I keep a variety of canvases in different sizes and work with various mediums, including oil paints, acrylics, and pastels. While I love exploring different subjects such as flowers, landscapes, figures, and abstracts, my choice of what to paint often depends on the specific exhibition I am preparing for. Balancing personal artistic expression with audience expectations comes naturally. I stay true to my creative instincts while also considering how my work will connect with viewers. Art is a dialogue, and I enjoy the challenge of expressing my vision in a way that resonates with others. Whether working on a commissioned piece or creating for an exhibition, I ensure my art remains authentic while engaging and inspiring those who experience it.

6. How do you approach a new project? Do you have a specific process or routine you follow?

When approaching a new project, I usually have several ideas forming in my mind long before I start painting. The process begins with research, often taking years before I fully develop the concept. For me, it’s essential to see the bigger picture – where the exhibition will be held, how the paintings will interact with the space, and how the audience will experience them. A, perfect example is my current exhibition, Floriography (7t March – 31 March). I first began working on this project in 2020, painting around 15 pieces before pausing to find the right venue. I had a vision of a cosy yet luxurious space, one that would complement the essence of my floral compositions. After a long search, I was honoured when curator Prof. Charlene Vella invited me to exhibit at The Phoenicia Hotel. I knew instantly it was the perfect setting, which inspired me to continue painting, imagining how each piece would come to life in that space.

7. Can you let us in on some of the future projects, works?

In September 2025, I will be participating in a collective exhibition alongside three talented Bulgarian artists – Vanya Zapryanova, Rosen Donchev, and Kiril Katsarov. Titled Dreams From Malta: Four Visual Narratives, this exhibition will take place at the Wignacourt Museum in Rabat. Each artist will present their unique perspective on Malta, capturing its beauty, history, and cultural richness through their artistic lens. This project is particularly exciting for me, as it brings together different styles and artistic interpretations while celebrating our shared connection to Malta. I look forward to sharing this experience with audiences and engaging in meaningful artistic dialogue.

Extra round

Who are your biggest influences, and how have they shaped your work?

I am deeply inspired by the delicate sfumato effect in Leonardo da Vinci’s paintings and the masterful use of light in Rembrandt’s works. I also admire the expressive movement in Van Gogh’s brushstrokes. However, the artist who has influenced me the most is Claude Monet. The way he uses colour speaks directly to my soul. His ability to capture light, atmosphere, and fleeting moments in nature has profoundly shaped my artistic approach. Like Monet, I strive to create paintings that evoke emotion through vibrant hues and harmonious compositions, allowing the viewer to experience beauty in a deeply personal way.