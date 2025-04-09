Victorio Gauci: 'Navigating the world of social media as an artist can indeed feel overwhelming'

Victorio, is a singer-songwriter who has gained various experiences throughout the years. He has headlined music festivals and participated in numerous performances and events in Malta and overseas, collaborating with notable artists and musicians. This year, Victorio participated in the Malta Eurovision Song Contest as part of the group JVF, placing 5th.

1.What’s been the most defining moment in your career so far?

I’d have to say the most defining moment in my career happened early on when I got the amazing chance to attend a renowned vocal school in London at a young age. Delving into vocal techniques, songwriting, and performance truly lit a fire in me that has shaped my future. When I returned to Malta, I took a big step and decided to form a pop-rock band, where I had the honour of being the lead singer. Over the 14 years we spent together, we released two albums and received multiple awards, experiences that significantly deepened my love for music and performance.

This year marked another exciting chapter in my career! An incredible opportunity came my way when I teamed up with Fabrizio and Jessika to participate in the Malta Eurovision Song Contest with our song Festa (No Time for Siesta). Achieving fifth place was not only a testament to our hard work but also an unforgettable experience filled with emotions and growth. Through these moments, I realised that every challenge and triumph has played an essential role in shaping who I am today as an artist and continue to inspire me in my artistic journey.

2.As a creative, how do you navigate the world and speed of social media?

Navigating the world of social media as an artist can indeed feel overwhelming, especially with its rapid pace and constant demand for fresh content. Many artists, myself included, find that the pressure to consistently produce engaging content can be very stressful and demanding.

I try to manage this, by sharing snippets of my personal life along with my musical journey. I try my best to express my thoughts, experiences, and the challenges I face, hoping to create an emotional connection with my audience. Whether I can bring them joy, inspire them, or simply provide a moment of relatability, I cherish those connections.

I genuinely believe that social media is a powerful tool, and I feel it’s crucial to use it thoughtfully.

3.Do you consider artificial intelligence a threat to your career, or an opportunity?

I believe that artificial intelligence is not a threat to my career but rather a significant opportunity. It depends on how individuals choose to leverage this technology. While AI can streamline processes and provide valuable insights, it also encourages continuous learning and creativity. For artists and creators, the fear of AI taking over is often unfounded. Those who trust in their unique skills and perspectives will find that AI can enhance their work rather than replace it. There are certainly cases where individuals misuse AI, but I believe that genuine artistry cannot be replicated by algorithms.

In fact, AI can be used for brainstorming, problem-solving, or even simplifying routine tasks, allowing more time for creative work. By integrating AI into our workflows responsibly, we can challenge ourselves to grow and innovate, making the most of the benefits it offers in various fields.

4.How do you stay motivated and inspired, especially during tough times or when the work feels hard?

Staying motivated and inspired during tough times is a journey I try to embrace with a positive mindset and a focus on gratitude. I believe in taking life with a pinch of salt. Setbacks and challenges are inevitable, but how we respond to them defines us. When faced with difficulties or discouraging times, I remind myself of the good things in my life, the support of my family, the love of my wife, and the joy that my three beautiful kids bring me. This perspective helps me shift my focus from the struggle to my strengths and blessings.

It’s natural to feel unhappy or overwhelmed when obstacles arise, but it’s essential to remember that we are all human and imperfect. I view these challenges as opportunities for growth, pushing me to work harder and persevere. I take each difficulty as a chance to learn and evolve, which keeps my spirit fuelled. Reflecting on how far I’ve come and the resilience I’ve built over time keeps me inspired.

Ultimately, my family stands at the core of my motivation. Their unwavering support reminds me that my efforts are not just for myself but for them as well. I strive to set an example for my children, showing them the importance of determination and positivity in the face of any struggle. Knowing I have their love, and encouragement helps me move forward, even when the going gets tough. In the end, it is this blend of gratitude, support, and a commitment to perseverance that keeps my motivation alive, no matter the challenges I face.

5.How do you balance your creative instincts with the expectations of your audience or collaborators?

Balancing my creative instincts with the expectations of my audience or collaborators is a thoughtful process for me. When new opportunities arise, I take the time to weigh the pros and cons, allowing me to understand the potential benefits and drawbacks of my involvement. Once I have evaluated the situation, I start to brainstorm and let my creativity flow, having ideas that I hope will resonate with both my audience and my collaborators.

As a team player, I actively share my ideas while remaining open to the input of others. This not only widens my opinion but often sparks new creative directions that I might not have considered on my own. I enjoy working with diverse individuals from various backgrounds, as this diversity can lead to richer, more innovative outcomes.

My goal is to strike a balance where my creative vision goes in line with the expectations and aspirations of those around me. This will help me create work that is both personally fulfilling and resonates with a wider audience.

6.How do you approach a new project? Do you have a specific process or routine you follow?

When approaching a new project, my first step is to engage with the organisers to fully understand their vision and objectives. Once I have a clear understanding of what they are looking for, I dive into the project hands-on. Staying focused and determined is super important because it helps me really pick up on the details and work hard to achieve the results we’re aiming for.

I also ensure that I remain actively involved in every aspect. Throughout the process, I think communication is key! I love getting feedback, whether it’s praise or suggestions for improvement, because it helps me keep growing and refining my work. I see feedback as a great opportunity to adapt and make positive changes.

My aim is to deliver results that make both the organisers and myself proud, avoiding any disappointments along the way.

7.Can you let us in on some of the future projects, works?

I’m currently involved in some exciting projects! One of the highlights is my role in the musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, presented by CSM Events. I have the honour of playing the lead role of Joseph, and at the moment, rehearsals are underway. This spectacular production will take place on 2 and 3 May at the Sir Temi Zammit Hall at the University of Malta.

In addition to the musical, I’m focusing on my solo career and working to release music in the future. I’m collaborating with various artists and musicians for different events across Malta and Gozo. I’m also part of the group JVF, which has made quite an impact, and we have some exciting plans in the pipeline. I’m eager to share these experiences with everyone!

Extra round

What’s the most memorable or transformative role you’ve played, and what did you learn from it?

The most transformative role I’ve taken on is that of a parent. This journey has been both challenging and rewarding, teaching me invaluable lessons about responsibility, patience, and unconditional love. Watching my three children growing into young individuals is an incredible experience. I’ve learned the importance of gratitude and the need to cherish every moment, no matter how difficult. It’s essential for my wife and me to instil values in our children, teaching them to appreciate life’s simple blessings and guiding them to recognise the good in life while being cautious of its challenges. Parenthood has deepened our bond as a couple and as a family, reminding me that the love we give and the lessons we share have a lasting impact, shaping both their lives and our own.