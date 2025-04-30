Francesco Nicodeme: 'I’ve had many pivotal moments in my career, and I truly cherish each of them'

By day, Francesco is a creative lead practitioner at Chiswick House School – but his passion for the arts and theatre runs much deeper. Immersed in performance from a young age, he honed his craft at the Urdang Academy in London, later working internationally as a performer. Returning to Malta, Francesco carved out a versatile path as a freelance performer, choreographer, and creative collaborator, contributing to a wide range of local and international entertainment projects.

1. What’s been the most defining moment in your career so far?

I’ve had many pivotal moments in my career, and I truly cherish each of them. Every experience becomes a tool for personal growth, teaching me something new about myself, my craft, or the people I work with.

That said, one of the most defining moments as a creative was choreographing Sister Act: The Musical at Teatru Astra, as well as Mamma Mia with FM Theatre Productions. These productions were deeply invigorating as I was able to pass on my creative vision to such a talented and diverse cast – some seasoned performers, others complete newcomers – was incredibly rewarding.

One of my main goals during any rehearsal process is to bring the cast to a shared level of confidence and cohesion. With these two productions, I truly felt I achieved that. It reaffirmed my ability to trust my instincts as a creative and that’s something I carry forward with me.

2. As an artist, how do you navigate the world and speed of social media?

I’ll be honest – when it comes to using social media as a tool for personal promotion, I often find myself stuck. I struggle with choosing the right content to share, crafting meaningful captions, and navigating the ever-evolving “art” of presenting one’s work online. I’ve come to realise that, like any other creative medium, social media takes time, intention, and a certain design-thinking approach to do it well.

That said, I genuinely enjoy spending time on social media, and I absolutely recognise its value, especially in today’s world. Through certain platforms, I’ve had the opportunity to connect with artists and creatives from all over the globe, and that in itself is something truly special and enriching.

At the same time, I remain very aware of the negative repercussions it can have on our society. Social media often sets incredibly unrealistic standards, which can lead to false expectations and, ultimately, disappointment. It’s a powerful tool but one that needs to be approached with care, awareness, and a grounded sense of self.

3. Do you consider artificial intelligence a threat to your career, or an opportunity?

I don’t see artificial intelligence as a threat – at least not at this particular stage in our lives. Why? Because there’s an inherent limitation to what AI can bring to the human experience. As human beings, each of us carries a unique blueprint – a mix of thoughts, emotions, memories, instincts, and creativity. These are the ingredients that shape who we are and how we engage with the world. Creativity, in particular, is one of the most powerful components of that blueprint. It’s our personal fingerprint on the world. It’s how we take what’s inside us and express it in ways that no one else can.

Whether it’s through art, music, writing, problem-solving, or even how we dress or speak, creativity is what sets us apart. It’s how we tell our story. It’s how we connect. And no matter how advanced AI becomes, it cannot replicate the depth of the human experience behind that creativity.

That’s why I believe we, as human beings, still stand one step ahead. Not because of our tools or our technology, but because of the irreplaceable essence we bring to everything we create.

4. How do you stay motivated and inspired, especially during tough times or when the work feels hard?

For me, the answer lies in a balanced lifestyle. And it’s something I’ve been discovering more and more over the past few years.

A good night’s sleep, daily movement, and a structured routine help me keep my mind clear, decluttered and ready to be used creatively. I’ve also found that a healthy, conscious food intake plays a part in maintaining a positive outlook, which is essential when I’m trying to stay inspired and motivated.

Of course, it’s completely normal to feel uninspired or unmotivated at times, especially in a profession that constantly demands creativity and quick problem-solving. When that happens, I try to tune into my instincts. I journal my thoughts, collect paintings or pieces of music that stir something in me, and let those become sparks.

Journaling, in particular, has been a powerful tool. Even when I’m not feeling especially creative, it allows me to gather thoughts and ideas I can return to later. And more often than not, those small seeds blossom into something meaningful when the moment is right.

5. How do you balance your creative instincts with the expectations of your audience or collaborators?

As a creative, I always make it a point to ask questions – lots of them. I engage with my colleagues and team members throughout the process, because I believe that collaboration adds depth, authenticity, and a sense of shared ownership to the work. It brings a layer of originality that makes the final piece feel more relatable and human for our audiences.

I’ve also come to trust my creative instincts. More often than not, they guide me in the right direction. One moment that has stayed with me was during a rehearsal for MADC’s annual Shakespeare production, Twelfth Night, or What You Will, directed by Chris Gatt. I vividly remember him pausing and asking me, “What does your instinct want you to do?” It was such a simple question, but it resonated deeply. It taught me to listen more closely to my inner voice when shaping a character or making a choice on stage.

I truly believe that allowing yourself to be vulnerable and keeping your performance honest creates something special – a real connection between actor and audience. When that bond forms, that’s when the magic happens.

6. How do you approach a new project? Do you have a specific process or routine you follow?

I try to approach every new role as holistically as possible. For me, that means being prepared and “fit” in every sense – physically, vocally, and emotionally. It’s important that I’m able to fully inhabit the character, not just in how they move or speak, but in how they think and feel.

I always aim to delve into the character’s circumstances to understand what might have shaped their behaviour, what experiences have left a mark, and why they respond the way they do. By exploring these layers, I can more authentically embody the role and bring genuine depth to the performance.

7. Can you let us in on some of the future projects, works?

I’m incredibly excited to be taking on the role of Artistic Director for Teatru Astra’s RockAstra. This year marks the concert’s 10th anniversary, and we’re preparing a spectacular celebration to honour this milestone. Audiences can look forward to a fantastic line-up of talented artists and a vibrant, high-energy concert experience that truly reflects the spirit of RockAstra.

In addition to that, I’m also thrilled to be part of the creative team for FM Theatre Productions’ Annie, which will take place this October at the Mediterranean Conference Centre. I’ll be overseeing all choreography and movement direction for the show. It’s a joy to be collaborating with two exceptional colleagues – Kris Spiteri, our musical director, and Chiara Hyzler, who will be serving as artistic director and director of the musical.

Extra round

What’s the most memorable or transformative role you’ve played, and what did you learn from it?

It’s still very fresh in my mind, as it only happened just over a week ago – but playing Jesus in FM Theatre Productions’ Jesus Christ Superstar has been the most memorable and transformative role I’ve taken on so far.

I recently shared a post on my socials about how the process was, at times, incredibly intimidating yet ultimately, deeply fulfilling. This role challenged me in ways I hadn’t expected. It pushed me to sit with stillness, to strip things back, and to be as present as possible throughout every step of the journey. It also taught me to actively listen to each cast member, to observe their actions and reactions and to find the role’s emotional journey in the musical.

It was an experience that not only tested me as a performer, but also offered a kind of personal reflection and growth that I’ll carry with me for a long time.