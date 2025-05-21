Priscilla Psalia: 'Every performance and project has added something to my story'

Priscilla Psaila is a Maltese singer and vocal coach who began her musical journey at the age of six. She gained recognition by winning the 2001 edition of L-Għanja tal-Poplu with the song Tisimgħu Tissaħħar. In 2023, she released her single F’Tarf L-Irdum, marking her return to original music.

1. What’s been the most defining moment in your career so far?

It is hard to choose because every step in my career brought something special. But if I look back, a few memories stand out clearly. One of the first was taking part in the Malta Song for Europe in 2000. I was still a teenager then, and to come in third place with my very first entry was something I never expected. It gave me so much confidence and opened the door to everything that followed.

The next year, I had the honour of winning L-Ghanja tal-Poplu with Frans Baldacchino l-Budaj. The song was called Tisimgħu Tissaghar, and it meant a lot to me. Working with Budaj was a gift. He had such a rich way with words, and that collaboration helped me grow as a storyteller. I miss him to this day; he was a great teacher.

Another big moment was performing at New York Fashion Week. It felt like such a big world, but I was proud to bring a part of Malta with me. Singing on that stage, surrounded by fashion, lights, and so much energy, reminded me that music can travel and touch people anywhere.

Every performance and project added something to my story. I do not think there is just one defining moment. There are many, and I am still collecting more.

2. As a creative, how do you navigate the world and speed of social media?

I try to use it in a way that feels natural. For me, it is not about always being online or following every trend. It is about sharing things that are real and meaningful. My publicist, and manager Marc Calleja Bayliss is always teaching me about the best way to use social media; but then again, I am a fast learner.

Sometimes I post behind-the-scenes moments, or something that inspired me, or even just a thought I want to share. I want people to see the person behind the music, not just a perfect picture. I think it is important to stay human, even in a digital space.

Of course, it helps us connect with so many people. I can reach listeners around the world with one video or one song clip. That is amazing. But I also believe in switching off when needed. Spending time offline helps me think, breathe, and create better.

In the end, I see social media as a tool. I use it, but I do not let it control me. I focus on sharing what matters, not just what is trending.

3. Do you consider artificial intelligence a threat to your career, or an opportunity?

At first, I found artificial intelligence a bit strange. The idea that a computer could write a song or create something like a person does feel cold. But over time, I realised that it is not here to replace us. It can be useful, but it does not feel. It does not know what it means to live through something and turn it into music.

So, I see it more as a tool. If it helps speed up small things or gives ideas to build on, then why not use it? But the heart of a song, the soul of a performance, those things cannot come from a machine. I spend hours coming up with the perfect melody, and I keep changing until I actually end up recording vocals.

Music is about connection. It is about feeling something and sharing it with someone else. That will always come from people. So no, I do not feel threatened by AI. I think the key is to stay open but always stay true to yourself.

4. How do you stay motivated and inspired, especially during tough times or when the work feels hard?

When things get difficult, I go back to why I started. Music has always been my way of understanding the world. Even in tough times, it is what keeps me grounded.

There are days when writing feels hard or when I feel a little lost. On those days, I take a step back. I listen to music. I go outside. I spend time with people I love. I give myself space to feel whatever I am feeling. I do not rush the process.

Sometimes the best songs come from the hardest moments. When something hurts, music helps me make sense of it. It turns pain into something beautiful. That is why I keep going.

What also helps is remembering the people who listen. Knowing that someone out there might find comfort in a song I wrote gives me strength. Music connects us, and that connection is everything.

5. How do you balance your creative instincts with the expectations of your audience or collaborators?

I always try to stay true to my voice. When I create, I want it to come from a real place. But I also listen to the people I work with. Collaboration is about sharing ideas, not losing yourself.

Sometimes a producer or another creative brings a new idea I had not thought of, and it can take the project somewhere exciting. I try to stay open but also clear about what feels right for me.

With the audience, I always say this. If a song comes from the heart, people will feel it. They might not even speak your language, but they will understand the emotion. That is what matters most to me.

I do not create to follow rules or trends. I create because I have something to say. And if that message reaches even one person and makes a difference, then I have done my job.

6. How do you approach a new project? Do you have a specific process or routine you follow?

Every project starts with a feeling. I ask myself what I want to say or what the message is. Sometimes it begins with one line, a melody, or even just a word. I let that idea grow slowly.

I do not follow a strict routine, but I need quiet time when starting something new. I might write in a notebook, record small ideas on my phone, or just sing around the house or the studio, until something clicks.

When working with others, we talk a lot before we even start recording. We share stories, listen to each other’s ideas, and then slowly begin to build the project together. That space to explore is so important.

Some projects come together quickly. Others take more time. I never try to force it. I let the song or idea guide me. The most important thing is to make sure it feels honest.

7. Can you let us in on some of the future projects, works?

I am really excited about what is coming next. I have been working on new music that feels extremely personal. It’s something that people will relate to, something that will work as a follow-up to a project I worked on years ago. This song will talk about growth, strength, and learning to trust your voice again.

There are also a few possible collaborations on the horizon. Some with artists I have known for a while, and others who bring a completely new energy. I love the magic that happens when different ideas come together.

And I need to thank my team. They are the ones who believe in me and keep everything moving. From the music side to the styling to the planning and the support I get every step of the way, I am truly grateful. I would not be where I am without them.

This next chapter feels full of possibility, and I am walking into it with hope and excitement.

Extra round

What does music mean to you on a personal level? Is it a form of expression, therapy, or something else?

Music is everything to me. It is how I express myself. It is how I heal. It is how I understand the world and how I share what I am feeling with others.

When I sing, I feel free. I feel seen. It is like something inside me comes to life. Even when I am not on stage, music is always there. It helps me through the hard days and makes the good days even brighter.

For me, music is not just a career. It is part of who I am. It is how I connect with people, how I remember moments, how I tell my story. Whether I am performing for a crowd or singing alone in my room, music always speaks.

It is my home.