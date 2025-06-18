​Shanice Micallef: 'It’s important for me to trust my own voice while still being aware of what listeners and team members value'

Shanice Micallef, a standout from The X Factor Malta Season 4, is now focused on creating deeply personal, story-driven music. Her upcoming projects explore real emotions and lived experiences, aiming to connect with listeners on a heartfelt level. Shanice’s work goes beyond sound; each song is crafted to be an immersive emotional journey.

1. What’s been the most defining moment in your career so far?

The most defining moment in my singing journey was competing in X-Factor Malta, where I placed second. I started singing at the age of seven, never imagining it would become my career. It wasn’t something I planned, but my family’s encouragement pushed me to take part in competitions from a young age. Some I won, some I didn’t, but each one helped me grow. However, X Factor was a turning point. It pushed me out of my comfort zone, exposed me to a professional music environment, and helped me discover what kind of artist I truly am. It wasn’t just about singing, it was about finding confidence, identity, and direction. From that experience, I learned how to perform under pressure, connect with an audience, and take criticism positively. It’s the moment I realised I wasn’t just singing for fun anymore, but I was building a life and career through music.

2. As a creative, how do you navigate the world and speed of social media?

Social media is a powerful tool, especially for singers like me, because it gives us the chance to connect with people instantly and share our music, personality, and journey. But I’ve also learned that it’s a space where everyone shares opinions, and not all of them are kind. Over time, I’ve accepted that people will always find something to judge, no matter what you do. That’s why I’ve learned to focus on what matters and the people who genuinely want me to grow, not the ones trying to bring me down. I use social media to stay authentic, post what feels true to me, and avoid chasing trends just to please others. It’s important to know your worth and not let negativity shift your focus. When used with the right mindset, social media can be empowering. It’s just about staying grounded, blocking out the noise, and letting your voice speak louder than the comments.

3. Do you consider artificial intelligence a threat to your career, or an opportunity?

I think artificial intelligence can be both a threat and an opportunity, depending on how it’s used. As a singer, I believe that nothing can truly replace the human emotion and soul that comes through a real voice and personal story. AI might be able to replicate sounds or generate music, but it can’t replicate the experiences and feelings that make a song powerful. That said, I also see AI as a tool that artists can use to enhance creativity, whether it’s experimenting with sounds, organising ideas, or producing music more efficiently. If we use it to support our craft rather than replace it, AI can open new ways to be creative. I’m staying focused on keeping my music authentic, because at the end of the day, people connect with truth and no machine can give that. So, for me, AI is only a threat if we forget our human side in the process.

4. How do you stay motivated and inspired, especially during tough times or when the work feels hard?

Whenever I go through tough moments or feel unmotivated, I always remind myself why I started and that little seven-year-old me is so proud of who I have become. Singing has never been just a career path; it’s a part of who I am. Even when things get difficult, like not receiving appreciation from people or facing criticism, I remind myself that every step teaches me something. My family’s support keeps me grounded, and I’ve learned to listen to the voices that want me to grow and one thing for sure is that those voices are my family’s. Music is my therapy, so sometimes just sitting down, singing, trying to create something, even when no one’s watching, helps me reset. I also stay inspired by reflecting on how far I’ve come, especially after X Factor Malta. That experience showed me that I’m capable of more than I thought. So even when it’s hard, I trust the process, stay focused on the bigger picture and keep going.

5. How do you balance your creative instincts with the expectations of your audience or collaborators?

It’s important for me to trust my own voice while still being aware of what listeners and team members value. I’ve learned that creativity flows best when it feels honest, not when it’s shaped only to meet approval. I always try to express something that feels natural and real, even if it doesn’t follow trends. At the same time, I understand that music is also about connection, and sometimes others see things I don’t. When I’m working with collaborators, I listen and stay open, but I also speak up when something doesn’t feel right for me artistically. It’s about finding common ground, keeping the emotion and trying to make others feel your words, while allowing space for growth through input. My experience has taught me that the right people won’t ask you to change who you are, they’ll help you bring out the best parts of what you already have. That balance is what helps my work feel both personal and meaningful to others.

6. How do you approach a new project? Do you have a specific process or routine you follow?

Before touching any gear, I clear my head and focus on the kind of message I want to deliver. Right now, I’m working on something new, something that feels deeply personal and truly me, yet still different from what people are used to hearing. I want my music to feel like myself and let others feel my story which means I want my music to carry its own identity, so when someone listens, they know it’s mine. I’m not interested in sounding like everyone else. I want to build a sound that stands on its own. When I start creating, I usually work from my laptop, playing around with layers, experimenting with unusual sounds that don’t typically show up in mainstream tracks. I like testing combinations that might not make sense at first but eventually blend into something unique. Artists like Billie Eilish inspire me a lot because she brings something raw and original, and her music always feels honest. That’s the energy I aim for, something real, different, and mine.

7. Can you let us in on some of the future projects, works?

Right now, I’m deeply focused on developing new projects that feel authentic and heartfelt. My aim is to create music that goes beyond just melodies and beats, to truly tell stories, my stories, so that people can relate to them on a personal level. I want my songs to reflect real emotions and experiences, something that everyone who listens can connect with in their own way. While I’m exploring different themes in my work, what matters most to me is the emotional truth behind each piece. I want my music to be more than just sound, I want it to be an experience that touches the listener’s heart and mind. What I truly hope for is that people don’t just listen casually but really feel the music and the words, understanding the stories and emotions I’m sharing. Above all, I want my audience to appreciate the honesty, depth, and passion in my work, and to find something meaningful that stays with them long after the song ends.

Extra round

What does music mean to you personally?

Music means everything to me. It is more than just melodies and lyrics. It is the way I breathe, the way I process emotions, and the way I make sense of the world around me. From a young age, music was the one constant I could turn to no matter what I was going through. Whether I was feeling happy, overwhelmed, confused or excited, I always found a song that could match my mood or help me through a moment. Singing gives me a kind of release that I do not really find anywhere else. It is where I feel the most present and the most alive. There is something so powerful about connecting with people through music.

I could be performing in front of a crowd or recording something in a quiet room, and yet it always feels like I am having a conversation with someone, even without words. That connection is so personal and so powerful. Music also helps me stay grounded. It reminds me of my roots, of the people who support me, and of all the dreams I am still chasing. It keeps me humble but also helps me aim higher. Every note I sing carries a part of my journey, my story, and everything I have worked for. So, when people ask what music means to me, the truth is I would not know how to be myself without it. It is not something I do. It is something I live. It is my way of giving back, of making people feel seen and heard. That to me is the most beautiful part of it all.