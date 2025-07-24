Mychael Bartolo Chircop: 'Music has always helped me understand my own feelings'

Mychael Bartolo Chircop is a Maltese singer and songwriter known for his rich tone, emotional performances, and versatility across different styles. From singing at local festivals to being seen on national TV, Mychael has built a strong presence in the Maltese music scene. He loves telling stories through music and continues to connect with audiences both in Malta and abroad.

1. What’s been the most defining moment in your career so far?

Definitely performing on national television. It gave me a lot of exposure and showed me that all the hard work and long hours were worth it. It felt like a big step forward but also reminded me how important it is to keep growing. That moment helped me realise that being an artist isn’t just about singing well. It’s about being real and making people feel something.

2. As a creative, how do you handle the fast pace of social media?

It has its good and bad sides. Social media helps us reach people directly but it can also feel like a lot. You’re always thinking of what to post next. I try not to let it take over. I post when I have something real to share and I enjoy using it to connect with others. But I also take breaks when I need to. Creativity needs quiet sometimes too.

3. Do you see artificial intelligence as a threat or a tool?

More of a tool as long as it’s used the right way. AI can’t replace real emotion which is what music is all about. But it can help with ideas or production. I’m open to seeing how it can work with artists not against us. We just need to make sure artists are protected especially when it comes to things like voice copying or using someone’s style without permission.

4. How do you stay motivated during tough times or when it feels hard?

I remind myself why I started. Music has always helped me understand my own feelings whether it’s happiness, sadness or anything else. When things get hard I try to be grateful that I get to do this. I also look for inspiration in other things like films, nature or books or talk to other artists. It helps to know we all go through hard moments sometimes.

5. How do you balance your own style with what others expect from you?

It’s a bit of a mix. I always want to stay true to myself but I also respect the people I work with. If I’m in a writing session or recording with others I try to listen while still sharing my ideas. And with the audience I believe that if what I do is honest people will connect with it. I don’t try to follow every trend. I just want to grow naturally.

6. What’s your process when starting something new?

Usually it starts with a feeling or a rough idea. I might write down words moods or even draw something that fits what I’m imagining. Then I play around with melodies or lyrics and record voice notes. After that I build it up with my team. I don’t like rushing the first steps. I prefer to let the music grow on its own.

7. What can you share about your future plans?

Right now I’m working on an EP that means a lot to me. It’s very personal and talks about identity, emotions and strength. I’ve also been working with some international producers to try new sounds while staying true to who I am. There are a few live shows coming too including a special acoustic set I’m really looking forward to. I can’t share everything yet but I’m excited for what’s next.

Extra round

What does music mean to you personally?

Music is everything to me. It helps me understand myself and the world around me. When I sing I feel fully connected to my own emotions to other people and to something bigger. It’s therapy but also a way to tell stories. It’s how I say this is what I’ve felt have you felt it too. Music brings people together. It’s where I feel most at home.