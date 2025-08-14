Antoine Farrugia: ‘I try to keep it authentic, letting the work speak for itself'

Antoine Farrugia (b. 1969, Mqabba, Malta) is a sculptor known for his abstract forms carved primarily from globigerina limestone. His work explores the sensual potential of stone, balancing smooth, organic shapes with raw materiality. He has exhibited widely in Malta and abroad, with works in both private and public collections. His exhibition Għamja l-Għajn is on at il-Kamra ta’ Fuq, until 24 August.

1. What’s been the most defining moment in your career so far?

One of the most defining moments in my career was when one of my sculptures was selected for a prestigious charity auction in Poland, organised by the Omenaa Foundation. The work fetched €75,000—a moment that still fills me with pride. But beyond the monetary value, what truly marked me was the experience itself—being surrounded by artists from across the globe, all contributing their talents toward a greater cause.

It reminded me that art can create a real, tangible impact. That environment—rich in creativity, generosity, and shared purpose—shifted something in me. It renewed my belief in the universality of art and reinforced my commitment to using my practice to connect, contribute, and grow.

2. As an artist, how do you navigate the world and speed of social media?

Social media is an incredibly powerful tool. It has transformed how artists connect with audiences and how our work travels. Platforms like Facebook and Instagram allow me to share my sculptures with people who might never step into a gallery.

I use them to document my process, share completed works, and offer glimpses into my studio life. It creates a space where collectors, fellow artists, or art lovers can follow the journey behind each piece. I try to keep it authentic, letting the work speak for itself while maintaining a genuine connection. The pace can be overwhelming, but I choose to engage with it in a way that supports, rather than distracts from, my practice.

3. Do you consider artificial intelligence a threat to your career, or an opportunity?

I see AI as a tool that becomes an opportunity when used thoughtfully. It’s not a threat to my practice because my work is rooted in physical interaction with stone—hands-on, intuitive, and shaped by the material itself.

That said, I sometimes use AI to visualise ideas or explore how a form might evolve before I begin sculpting. It helps refine concepts or spark new directions. Still, the final piece always emerges through the physical act of sculpting. AI may assist imagination, but the soul of the work comes from the hand, the eye, and instinct.

4. How do you stay motivated and inspired, especially during tough times or when the work feels hard?

Motivation is the first spark—once it’s there, inspiration follows. It often starts with the stone itself. Each block has its own potential. When I look at a piece of limestone, I begin to imagine what’s inside it. Of course, challenges arise—tight deadlines, fatigue, mental blocks. I remember a commission from two years ago that consisted of 140 sculptures for a hotel in just over 15 months. It was exhausting. But even then, my passion kept me going. When you love what you do, the work becomes its own energy. The stone keeps calling, and I keep answering. That connection is what carries me through.

5. How do you balance your creative instincts with the expectations of your audience or collaborators?



My process is driven by the desire to shape something new. Often, it starts in stillness—I reflect, sketch, and let abstract forms emerge. Abstraction gives me freedom and lets the stone speak. I also enjoy commissions where a client has a specific vision. It becomes a dialogue. We discuss their ideas, and I offer interpretations based on the space and material.

The final work is never a compromise; it’s a fusion. It carries their vision and my sculptural language. That meeting point is where the most meaningful work often emerges.

6. How do you approach a new project? Do you have a specific process or routine you follow?

Every project is a challenge I welcome. Unless strict guidelines are involved, the process starts with an idea—sometimes unexpected, sometimes sought out. Then I sketch and explore designs. The material plays a crucial role. Each block is different, and part of the process is listening to it—its strengths, weaknesses, grain. As I work, the form reveals itself.

Routine comes later: refining, polishing, deciding on finish. Each sculpture is a journey—from raw stone to something unique. No matter how many I make, each one feels like the first.

7. Can you let us in on some of the future projects or works?

Right now, I’m focused on my upcoming solo exhibition at il-Kamra ta’ Fuq. I’m shaping new forms, exploring contrasts, and bringing together works that reflect my current direction.

Beyond that, I leave space for the unexpected. Even without fixed projects, I’m always in the studio—sketching, carving, or thinking. I collect pieces of limestone, some for immediate work, others for the future. The stone itself is enough—it speaks, surprises, and challenges me. As long as that connection remains, the work continues.

BONUS ROUND

Who are your biggest influences, and how have they shaped your work?

I’ve been deeply influenced by several modern masters whose vision and dedication to form shaped my journey.

Henry Moore stands out for his monumental, fluid sculptures that evoke nature and the human body. His ability to create presence and softness in heavy material resonates with my own language. Constantin Brancusi inspires me with the purity and minimalism of his forms—how he said so much with so little.

Jean Arp’s intuitive, balanced abstractions also speak to me; his forms feel like they breathe.

These artists continue to influence me—not through imitation, but through their lifelong dialogue with material, form, and meaning. I carry that spirit into every new piece.