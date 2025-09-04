Maria Curmi: 'Social media moves very fast and can be full of pressure'

Maria Curmi is a talented young singer from Gozo who has made her mark on Malta’s youth music scene. She won the Konkors Kanzunetta Indipendenza Junior in 2021 with the song 'Marelli Ma', and went on to participate in the Malta Junior Eurovision Song Contest a few times, most notably in 2021 with 'Wild and Free', and in 2024 with 'Għawdex'. That same year, she proudly represented Malta at the Sanremo Junior World Finals in Italy, performing Skyfall alongside the Sanremo Philharmonic Orchestra. Her powerful voice and confident stage presence continue to earn her recognition both locally and internationally.

1. What’s been the most defining moment in your career so far?

The most important moment in my career so far was when I got the chance to represent Malta abroad, especially at the Sanremo Junior competition. It was an amazing experience to sing on such a big stage with a live orchestra and an audience from all over the world. I felt proud to be there, not just for myself but for my country. That moment showed me how far I have come and how much I love performing.

2. As a creative, how do you navigate the world and speed of social media?

Social media moves very fast and can be full of pressure. I try to follow what is trending and enjoy seeing what others are doing, whether it is fashion, music or creative ideas. I like being inspired by others but I also think it is important to stay true to who I am. Sometimes it feels like the world around us is changing so quickly and it is hard to keep up. In those moments, I turn to music. It helps me process what I am feeling and make sense of what is happening around me.

Music gives me a way to express myself and it helps me stay focused and grounded, even when social media can feel overwhelming. I try to use it in a positive way, to share my journey and connect with people. I know that not everything online is real, so I do my best not to compare myself too much. At the end of the day, I want to enjoy what I do and use social media as a way to grow without losing myself in the process.

3. Do you consider artificial intelligence a threat to your career, or an opportunity?

I see artificial intelligence as a tool that can be helpful when used in the right way. It is not something that I feel scared of, but I do think we need to be careful with how we use it. For me, it is more of an opportunity than a threat. AI can help artists try out new things that they might not have been able to do before. It can help with creating sounds, mixing, writing, and even visuals.

Even though I think it can be exciting, I believe the human part of music is still the most important. Emotion, connection and personal experience are things that only people can truly bring to a song. AI might help with the technical side of things, but it cannot replace the feeling behind the music.

4. How do you stay motivated and inspired, especially during tough times or when the work feels hard?

I always try to stay positive, even when things feel difficult. I am lucky because I do not usually get burnt out easily, but of course there are times when I feel tired or unmotivated. When that happens, I take time to recharge. Sometimes I draw or spend time doing creative things that make me feel calm. Music is also a big part of how I stay inspired. I sing or play the piano when I need to clear my head or lift my mood.

I also look for inspiration in the world around me. Everyday life, conversations, or even small experiences can give me ideas for songs or performances.

5. How do you balance your creative instincts with the expectations of your audience or collaborators?

When I am working on something, I always try to think about who is going to see or hear it. I believe that as an artist, you need to be true to yourself but also understand your audience. Not every idea will work for everyone, so I try to find a balance. I ask myself if the message will connect with people and if they will enjoy or understand it.

At the same time, I never want to lose my own voice. It is important to create things that feel real to me. I have learned that being open to feedback is part of growing up. Whether it is from the audience or from people I work with, I listen and think carefully about their opinions. It helps me improve and look at things from a different point of view. In the end, I want to create something that makes me proud and that also reaches others in a meaningful way. Balancing creativity with expectations is not always easy, but I believe that with honesty and care, it is always possible.

6. How do you approach a new project? Do you have a specific process or routine you follow?

I do not really have one set routine that I follow every time, but I always start with a feeling or an idea. When something inspires me, I talk about it with the people I trust, like my parents and mentors. They guide me and give me helpful advice. I always value their feedback because they know me well and want the best for me.

Sometimes I start with a melody or a word that means something to me. Other times I just sit at the piano and play until something clicks. I let the process be natural and try not to force anything. I believe good ideas come when you give them space to grow. Once I know the direction I want to take, I begin planning and working on the details. Every project is different, so I stay open to change. The most important thing is to enjoy the journey.

7. Can you let us in on some of the future projects or works?

There are a few exciting things I would love to work on in the near future. One of my main goals is to continue building my image and identity as a singer. I want people to get to know who I am through my music and performances. I also plan to release some original songs. I have a few ideas that I am developing with the help of my vocal coach Gillian, who has been such a strong support throughout my journey. She helps me shape my voice and grow as an artist in every way.

Another goal is to take part in bigger competitions like Mużika Mużika and X Factor Malta. These would be amazing opportunities for me to reach new audiences and challenge myself on a bigger stage. I am also lucky to have the support of my manager Marc, who believes in my potential and helps guide me through each new step.

BONUS ROUND

What does music mean to you on a personal level? Is it a form of expression, therapy, or something else?

For me, music is everything. It is not just about notes or lyrics. It is a way of expressing what I feel deep inside. Sometimes it is hard to explain how I am feeling with words, but when I sing or play music, everything becomes clearer. It helps me share my thoughts and emotions in a way that feels natural and true.