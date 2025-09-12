Marika Borg: 'I believe AI can help me share my work with a wider audience'

Maltese artist Marika Borg specializes in painting. Born in Senglea, Marika was interested in art since childhood. Besides participating in many collective exhibitions, she had her first solo exhibition in 2005 with EXPRESSIONS ON CANVAS at Portomaso, Malta Hilton St.Julians and later in 2007 at Cleland & Souchet. In 2012 she had another personal exhibition at the Teatro Manoel Courtyard entitled WALKING THROUGH COLOUR. In 2015 she exhibited at the Orange Grove Art Cafe of the Corinthia Palace Hotel in Attard. She is also included in the International Dictionary of Artists who Painted Malta by Marquis N. De Pir.

1. What’s been the most defining moment in your career so far?

For me, a key moment in my career was my first solo exhibition at an important local art gallery - Porttomaso. At that time, I was still trying to find my place in the art world. This exhibition was a big turning point. It received a lot of attention from the media and helped me connect with many art lovers. The positive reactions made me feel proud and showed me that people connected with my work, which often focuses on Maltese architecture, portraiture and plein air.

Seeing so many visitors and hearing their praise gave me the confidence I needed. It inspired me to explore my art further and to be open with my emotions in my paintings. This experience changed how I view my art, making me realize how important it is to connect with my audience. Since then, I have committed myself to my work, knowing that the emotional connection between my art and my viewers is what truly matters.

2. As an artist, how do you navigate the world and speed of social media?

For me, social media can be both challenging and helpful. As an artist today, I understand that social media has changed how artists connect with people. I use various platforms to show my artwork, share my creative process, and interact with my followers.

I share honest moments from my studio that show the hard work that goes into my art. This makes my audience feel more connected to me. However, I also feel pressure to post regularly and keep up with trends. To manage this, I focus on being authentic and sharing what matters to me.

Instead of posting everything, I carefully choose what to share, highlighting the moments that feel special and meaningful. I keep my online presence true to my creative voice, making sure it doesn’t distract me from my work.

3. Do you consider artificial intelligence a threat to your career, or an opportunity?

For me, artificial intelligence is a mix of both threat and opportunity. At first, I was worried that AI might take away from the value of my uniquely human art but a machine can't create pieces that touch emotions the way I do.

I believe AI can help me share my work with a wider audience. AI is not relevant to me as I prefer my own creativity.

4. How do you stay motivated and inspired, especially during tough times or when the work feels hard?

I have developed a range of practices to stay motivated during difficult times in my art. One of my favorite ways is to spend time in nature. Going for walks or hiking allows me to connect with the world around me, which often sparks new ideas and inspiration. Obstacles and difficult moments help to spark my creativity.

Night time is the perfect time for my inspiration. This commitment keeps me connected to my art and can sometimes lead to breakthroughs in creativity.

Connecting with other artists is another vital way I stay motivated. By sharing ideas and experiences, I combat feelings of loneliness and find encouragement in my community. Additionally, reflecting on why I create helps remind me of my purpose and passion, giving me the strength to keep pushing forward. Overall, these methods help me maintain my love for art, even when challenges arise.

5. How do you balance your creative instincts with the expectations of your audience or collaborators?

Balancing my creativity with what others expect can be tricky. I believe that my art should come from my true feelings, so I try to stay authentic to my own voice. I listen to feedback while using it to improve my work without losing my essence.

I enjoy engaging with my audience through social media and community events. By sharing my creative process, I invite viewers into my world. This way, I form a relationship that feels more natural and less pressured to meet outside expectations.

Ultimately, I understand that art is a blend of personal expression and community interaction. By balancing my instincts with the needs of others, I can create work that resonates with my audience while staying true to myself.

6. How do you approach a new project? Do you have a specific process or routine you follow?

When starting a new project, I have a thoughtful approach. I begin by observing my surroundings to gather inspiration from nature, books, and conversations. This initial phase helps me connect with my emotions and ideas, giving me a good starting point for my art.

Once I feel inspired, I sketch out my ideas. This free exploration allows me to express myself without worrying about the final outcome. It’s a crucial part of my process where I can let my creativity flow.

After gathering my thoughts, I begin the actual creation phase. I set aside specific time for my art, making it a priority usually during night time.

Throughout the project, I take time to reflect and reassess my work, making adjustments as needed. This process of continuous reflection helps me create pieces that truly match my vision and emotions.

7. Can you let us in on some of the future projects, works?

I am excited about the new projects I have planned. I want to explore the connections between nature, human experiences and art.

Another plan is to attend community workshops and take part in local and foreign exhibitions where people can come together to make art. These sessions will help in encouraging creative expression.

Through upcoming events, I hope to strengthen my ties with the community, encourage creativity in others, and explore new artistic avenues, all while emphasizing the powerful link between art and the connections we share.

Bonus round

Who are your biggest influences, and how have they shaped your work?

My biggest influences are: 1. Gustav Klimt: His beautiful patterns and symbols inspire me to add more depth to me. 2. Joaquín Sorolla: His amazing use of light and color makes me want to capture lively moments. 3. Voka: His bold and fun style encourages me to be more spontaneous and creative. 4. Vincent van Gogh: His strong emotions and unique brushwork show how art can express deep feelings. These artists inspire me to blend beauty with emotion, focus on color and light, and try new ideas in my work.