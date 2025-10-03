Ebru Cinar: 'I don’t see AI as a direct threat, but rather as a tool and opportunity'

I bring embroidery out of its traditional craft context and into the realm of contemporary art by working on paper, tulle, and fabric, creating a modern three-dimensional expression. My aim is to carry the aesthetics of the past into the present while making embroidery visible in today’s art scene.

1. What’s been the most defining moment in your career so far?

The most defining moment for me was realising that embroidery can be more than a craft—it can be a powerful form of art. My first online exhibition, The 20’s Take 2, introduced my work to an international audience and marked a true turning point. Later, with Phenotype and Thread Collective Exhibition, I expanded my practice and showcased different aspects of my artistic vision. To give a traditional technique a modern identity has been both motivating and deeply rewarding.

2. As an artist, how do you navigate the world and speed of social media?

Social media is an essential platform for artists like me who work with less mainstream techniques such as embroidery. Of course, there is a clear contrast between the fast-paced culture of scrolling and the slow, meditative nature of embroidery, which requires patience and time. But I actually value this contrast because in the rush of fleeting images, a work that carries visible traces of labour and detail often stands out more. For me, social media is not just a place to share but also a bridge to connect with art lovers and exchange inspiration.

3. Do you consider artificial intelligence a threat to your career, or an opportunity?

I don’t see AI as a direct threat, but rather as a tool and opportunity. The essence of art lies in the human touch, patience, and emotion. AI may support research or provide inspiration, but in a practice like embroidery—where every stitch reflects the presence of the hand—it can never replace that human essence. On the contrary, I believe as technology advances, the value and uniqueness of handcraft-based art will become even more visible.

4. How do you stay motivated and inspired, especially during tough times or when the work feels hard?

What keeps me going in difficult times is the meditative and healing aspect of embroidery. The act of stitching onto paper, fabric, or tulle is like an inner journey. Sometimes, simply being immersed in the process itself brings me inspiration. I also draw a lot of inspiration from the aesthetics of old Hollywood—its actors, their gazes, their hairstyles. Embroidering them gives me the chance to breathe new life into the past and translate its beauty into the present, which motivates me deeply.

5. How do you balance your creative instincts with the expectations of your audience or collaborators?

For me, art is first and foremost an inner expression. That’s why I always begin by trusting my instincts. At the same time, I recognise that art eventually meets an audience. I don’t ignore expectations, but I also know that what people connect with most is authenticity and sincerity. When I create from genuine passion, the audience senses it. So, I try to keep the balance by staying true to myself without compromising my creative vision.

6. How do you approach a new project? Do you have a specific process or routine you follow?

Most of my projects start with a sudden image that appears in my mind. It could be a face, a gaze, or an aesthetic detail. If it excites me, I immediately begin stitching it onto paper, tulle, or fabric. I don’t follow a strict routine—my intuition leads me. What remains constant, however, is the desire to merge the aesthetics of the past with a contemporary artistic language.

7. Can you let us in on some of the future projects, works?

Currently, I’m working on exploring embroidery on different scales and materials. I’m particularly excited about creating larger works that take embroidery beyond the perception of something small and delicate, making it accessible to a broader audience. At the same time, I will continue developing my portrait series inspired by the past, reinterpreting figures and aesthetics through a modern lens.

Bonus round

Who are your biggest influences, and how have they shaped your work?

My influences are both personal and cultural. I am deeply inspired by the patience, detail, and dedication of women who practiced traditional handcrafts, which taught me to see embroidery as a medium of expression. Carrying their legacy into contemporary art allows me to build a bridge between past and present. At the same time, artists such as Gustav Klimt and Frida Kahlo have influenced me with the way they translated emotion and narrative into visual form. In my own work, I try to achieve something similar by using thread to reveal the story behind a face or a gaze.