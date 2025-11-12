Clint Scerri Harkins: 'I often return to the body itself when I feel lost'

Clint Scerri Harkins is a fine art photographer with over 16 years of experience, specialising in evocative and artistic nude photography. Driven by a deep passion for art, his work explores form, emotion, and the human connection through powerful visual storytelling.

1. What’s been the most defining moment in your career so far?

The most defining moment in my career wasn’t a singular exhibition or publication, but rather the first time someone told me that my work changed the way they saw their own body. As an artist working in the genre of fine art nude, I’ve always aimed to challenge conventional beauty standards and reveal something honest and raw about the human form. That conversation grounded my work with purpose. From then on, I stopped worrying so much about external validation and leaned fully into creating for connection. The vulnerability in both myself and my subjects became the strength of the images. That was the moment I realised I wasn’t just taking pictures I was participating in a larger dialogue around body, identity, and visibility.

2. As an artist, how do you navigate the world and speed of social media?

Social media is a paradox. It gives visibility, but also often demands speed, trend-chasing, and surface-level engagement. My work requires contemplation, and the platform’s pace doesn’t always align with that. I’ve learned to view social media more as a gallery window than a stage; it’s where people can peek into my world, not where I create from. I don’t post daily, nor do I chase virality. I post intentionally, with context. I also protect my mental space by limiting how much I consume. That distance allows me to preserve the integrity of my work. When I do share, I aim for storytelling not just aesthetics because the body deserves more than a scroll-and-forget moment.

3. Do you consider artificial intelligence a threat to your career, or an opportunity?

I see artificial intelligence as both a challenge and an opportunity. In the realm of fine art nude photography, AI can flood the space with hyper-stylised, unrealistic bodies, amplifying a sense of disembodiment and detachment. But it also opens new doors for creative experimentation. I’m intrigued by how AI might be used to manipulate or recontextualise photographs blurring the line between human and machine perception of the body. Ultimately, the key is to stay grounded in my own voice. AI can generate images, but it can’t replicate the trust, vulnerability, and embodied presence that unfolds between photographer and subject. That human connection is irreplaceable and it remains the heart of my work.

4. How do you stay motivated and inspired, especially during tough times or when the work feels hard?

I often return to the body itself when I feel lost. There’s something deeply grounding about the human form; the subtle curves, the tension in a hand, the quiet in stillness. It reminds me why I began. During difficult times, I give myself permission to slow down and simply observe. I sketch, write, or revisit old contact sheets with fresh eyes. I also seek inspiration outside of photography, literature, sculpture, dance. These forms expand my visual vocabulary. And when all else fails, I photograph without pressure. No concepts, no expectations. Just light and skin. Those quiet sessions often reignite the flame.

5. How do you balance your creative instincts with the expectations of your audience or collaborators?

I listen, but I don’t lead with expectation. When collaborating, especially with models or curators, I view it as a dialogue rather than a directive. My instinct is to create from an emotionally intuitive place, but I remain open to input that might deepen the work. I’ve learned not to compromise my vision to please others, but also not to become rigid. There’s a sweet spot where authenticity and resonance meet. If a viewer sees something of themselves in the work, that’s a gift. But I don’t create to fulfil expectations. I create to express something true. That truth often ends up being more universally felt than any tailored piece could be.

6. How do you approach a new project? Do you have a specific process or routine you follow?

Every project begins with a question on something unresolved that I want to explore visually. I start with research: Essays, films, even conversations. From there, I sketch ideas, collect textures, and build a loose visual language. Location and light come next; they’re characters in the narrative. I often work closely with models, discussing the emotional tone and intention before we ever step into the studio or field. On set, I leave room for spontaneity. Some of the most powerful images emerge when I let go of the plan and allow the moment to unfold. Editing is equally intuitive. I look for feeling, not perfection. The whole process is a balance between structure and surrender.

7. Can you let us in on some of the future projects, works?

Looking ahead, I’m shifting back to where photography began. working with large format cameras and traditional darkroom printing. I want to reconnect with the slowness and physicality of the medium. There’s a certain presence and permanence in those early photographic processes that digital just can’t replicate. These upcoming projects feel like a continuation of my core themes, but approached with greater intentionality and a reverence for the craft itself.

Bonus round

Who are your biggest influences, and how have they shaped your work?

My biggest influences are Trevor and Faye Yerbury, whose work and philosophy had a profound impact on me early in my journey. I had the privilege of meeting them and attending one of their workshops in artistic nude photography, and that experience truly opened my eyes to the depth and elegance the genre can express. Their refined, timeless aesthetic and emphasis on emotion over explicitness gave me a strong foundation to build upon.

From there, I gradually began to evolve my own style, still informed by their artistic principles but shaped by my personal perspective, subjects, and creative instincts. Their influence taught me not only how to see beauty in subtlety but also how to approach the subject with sensitivity and respect. That ethos continues to guide my work today.