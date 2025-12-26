Pauline Fenech: 'Life presents a stark choice—get busy living or get busy dying'

Pauline Fenech is a well-known Maltese actress, recognised for her roles in popular local productions such as the TV series Strada Stretta, where she portrayed the strong-willed bar owner Polly, and more recently in the award-winning film Carmen. She also recently starred in an original Maltese production, Borma Tbaqbaq: Il-Lingwa tal-Kċina.

1. What’s been the most defining moment in your career so far?

Acting has always been a passion of mine; however, growing up during the conservative mindset of the 1970s and with my father’s strict military background, I was never encouraged to pursue it. Consequently, I began acting later in life, prompted largely by the persistent encouragement of my children. For this reason, I will always cherish my role as Jacqueline Linwood in Deceduti or, as everyone else called me, “tal-vjola” or “il-kunjata ta’ Ramon”. A few years earlier, at age 40, I had enrolled at the University of Malta to read English and Theatre Studies, s3o in my mind that was the closest I would ever get to acting; little did I know that that was just the beginning of what was yet to come. Recently, I embarked on a massive theatrical project called Borma Tbaqbaq, which I co-wrote and produced with two other wonderful women, Angele Galea and Valerie Buhagiar. We also acted in it with Leah Grech. This was the first time I was so invested in theatre and it was a huge challenge because it carried a very powerful message and I felt responsible to give it the justice it deserved.

2. As a creative, how do you navigate the world and speed of social media?

I follow a wide range of social media platforms because I like to stay informed about what’s happening in the world. Being aware of current events provides valuable material that can enrich the roles I may need to interpret over the years. I have always been fascinated by studying different characters and personality traits, and today, with just a click away, it’s easier than ever. That said, I must admit I’m not quick to post myself, as I am quite a private person. Often, I feel that what I might share won’t interest others, making posting feel somewhat futile. Considering my mindset, due to my age I don’t see things the way many influencers do, so sharing everyday moments is simply not a priority for me.

3. Do you consider artificial intelligence a threat to your career, or an opportunity?

AI is here to stay, and the sooner we embrace it, the better. There was a time when people protested the use of calculators, and not long ago, relying on mobile phones to help create better sentence structure was frowned upon. Today, we look back and smile at how outdated those views seem now. These tools have become an essential part of our daily lives. AI will undergo a similar journey and nothing is going to stop it. In my view, AI can be a valuable aid in developing character descriptions and helping to establish the tone a character should adopt. I firmly believe that every challenge presents an opportunity and it all depends on how we choose to see what’s in front of us.

4. How do you stay motivated and inspired, especially during tough times or when the work feels hard?

Life presents a stark choice—get busy living or get busy dying, as Andy Dufresne says in The Shawshank Redemption (1994), the timeless film starring Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman that has become one of my all-time favourites.

The belief that life is easy is just an illusion; there are no guaranteed happily-ever-afters, and the sooner we accept this, the better equipped we are to face what comes. We all pass through seasons when we feel past our prime, worn out, or convinced we have nothing left to offer, but once we acknowledge burnout or failure, the real work begins in finding the strength to carry on. Many of us do not realise how much resilience we carry within us, and simply asking for help or speaking openly about what is weighing on us can be the first, powerful step toward moving forward. In my case, my close-knit circle of friends, who I trust completely and know will never judge me, are my lifelines, the people who remind me that I am not alone and that I still have so much more to give.

5. How do you balance your creative instincts with the expectations of your audience or collaborators?

Balance holds immense importance in life yet proves elusive, especially when layered with the expectations of others, creating a volatile mix primed to explode. A creative project is always a delicate dance of give and take. We pour our hearts into ideas we deem brilliant, only to feel deflated when it is not received with the same enthusiasm. However, open communication and compromise forge creations truly worth cherishing. Today, many foreign TV shows emerge from collaborative writer teams rather than solitary visionaries, enabling fresh ideas to spark through shared brainstorming that might never surface alone. One needs to keep in mind that audiences crave authenticity above all, and mastering that essence unlocks a sure-fire path to success.

6. How do you approach a new project? Do you have a specific process or routine you follow?

No two projects are alike, each demanding a distinct approach shaped by its unique essence. As I stated earlier, recently, I immersed myself in a theatrical production Borma Tbaqbaq, co-writing it with Valerie Buhagiar and Angele Galea, where we shed light on the phenomenon of domestic abuse and how colonisation could have contributed to a mindset that brought about such an ugly trait in a human being who wanted to dominate another. This multifaceted endeavour marked a transformative experience for me, as navigating these diverse roles layered the work with unprecedented depth and complexity. The challenges which presented themselves gave me a better holistic insight of the performance.

As an actor, mastering characterisation forms the cornerstone of the creative process, where forging authentic, breathing characters delivers the immersive impact audience’s demand.

Consequently, actors must give generously, sustaining characters with fresh vitality and unrestrained passion to leave an indelible imprint on the viewers’ minds.

7. Can you let us in on some of the future projects, works?

I am currently, working on two projects which will air on TV in 2026. I am also involved in a Maltese film production which will be shot mid next year. I cannot share more than that because as an actor I am bound by secrecy. All three projects are very exciting and I am almost certain they will be very well received.

Bonus round

What’s the most memorable or transformative role you've played, and what did you learn from it?

This stands as the most challenging question to answer, for every role has enriched me with profound insights into the inner workings of the human spirit, revealing what shapes us into who we are. The process of developing a character blends fun and complexity, culminating in the thrill of witnessing its evolution under the director's guidance. Yet, portraying Malta's Fertility Goddess, Il-Mara l-Hoxna, will forever claim a singular place in my heart. To breathe life into this ancient monument, granting her a voice brimming with vital messages freely shared with the audience, marks the most significant role I have undertaken to date.