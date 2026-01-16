Nicole Tabone: 'I stay motivated by reminding myself that for every down, there is always an up'

Nicole Tabone is a 26-year-old architect and emerging artist. She has been painting for many years but has been dedicating herself seriously to her art over the past 18 months. She explores new ways to express herself and bring her vision to life on canvas.

1. What’s been the most defining moment in your career so far?

The most defining moment in my career was realising that the art I create naturally, without overthinking, is truly appreciated by others. Knowing that there are people who connect with my work, value it, and choose to buy it has been incredibly meaningful. It made me understand that my art speaks beyond myself and has a place in the lives of collectors who see its worth.

2. As an artist, how do you navigate the world and speed of social media?

As an artist, I try to stay open and keep learning as social media continues to evolve so quickly. It can be challenging to keep up with the speed and the highly competitive market, but I see it as part of the journey. I focus on adapting without losing my artistic identity, using social media as a tool to share my work while staying true to my process and values.

3. Do you consider artificial intelligence a threat to your career, or an opportunity?

I see artificial intelligence as both an unknown and a challenge, which can naturally create a sense of threat. However, I strongly believe that it can never replace art, because art is rooted in human emotion, experience, and intention. While AI may change certain processes, it cannot replicate the personal stories and feelings that give art its true value.

4. How do you stay motivated and inspired, especially during tough times or when the work feels hard?

I stay motivated by reminding myself that for every down, there is always an up. Tough moments are part of the journey, and I have learned to see them as temporary rather than defining. When the work feels hard, I reflect on how far I have come and the obstacles I have already overcome. This helps me regain perspective and confidence in my path. Persistence plays a big role in keeping me inspired, even when progress feels slow. I trust that consistency and patience will lead to growth, both creatively and personally. By staying connected to my purpose and allowing myself the space to evolve, I continue moving forward, knowing that each challenge shapes me and my work in meaningful ways.

5. How do you balance your creative instincts with the expectations of your audience or collaborators?

I try to stay true to my creative instincts while remaining open to dialogue with my audience and collaborators. Listening to feedback helps me understand different perspectives, but I don’t let it override my artistic voice. Art will always be my therapy and a way to escape into my own colourful world, a space where I can express myself freely and process my thoughts and emotions. Protecting that personal connection allows me to stay authentic while still considering the expectations of others. By finding this balance, I can grow and evolve as an artist, creating work that resonates with people without losing the essence of why I create in the first place.

6. How do you approach a new project? Do you have a specific process or routine you follow?

I like to get inspired by everything around me, from colour schemes and compositions to a scene in a movie or the work of other artists. I usually start by sketching directly on the canvas and letting the process take over. Often, what I imagined at the beginning changes completely as I work, and that unpredictability is part of the magic. For me, the best art comes when I don’t overthink it and allow myself to play with colours and forms freely. It’s in this space of exploration and intuition that my ideas truly come to life, and the work develops its own energy beyond my initial plan.

7. Can you let us in on some of the future projects, works?

I will be having a joint exhibition with my dad, who is also an artist, and I am currently working on material for it. We have a narrative we both love, exploring the idea of merging our different art styles together. It’s an exciting challenge to blend our perspectives while keeping our individual voices. I’m really looking forward to seeing how it all comes together and can’t wait to share it with others. I’m excited to see what this new year will bring creatively and to continue exploring new ideas and directions in my work.

Bonus round

Who are your biggest influences, and how have they shaped your work?

Both of my parents are artistic in their own ways, each full of creativity and expression. Growing up surrounded by their art, ideas, and energy taught me to see the world differently and helped shape who I am today. Their example showed me that it’s okay to take risks, experiment, and play with colours without fear. Being exposed to art from such an early age gave me the confidence to explore my own style and to trust my instincts. It also taught me that art is not just about skill, but about emotion, expression, and storytelling. Their influence continues to inspire me to be bold, curious, and open in my creative journey.