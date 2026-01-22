Noel Tabone: 'Navigating social media as an artist is both exciting and challenging'

Noel Tabone is a visual artist known for his evocative works in acrylics, oils and pencil drawing. His artistic journey began with formal studies at an advanced level, where he honed his skills under the guidance of esteemed mentor Theodore Degiorgio. Noel’s work often reflects the rich culture and natural beauty of his Mediterranean surroundings, translated through expressive brushwork and a strong sense of colour and form.

1. What’s been the most defining moment in your career so far?

The most defining moment was the first time my work was exhibited in a gallery and subsequently received the first artwork commission. That moment felt like a recognition of my work and potential, but it also came with new responsibilities and pressures. It really shaped how I view my career, my priorities, and how I manage work–family balance, because it made me realise that advancing professionally doesn’t happen in isolation—it’s deeply tied to the support I have at home and the choices I make. Seeing people engage with something I had poured so much of myself into was incredibly emotional. It made me realise that my art could connect with others on a meaningful level, and that gave me the confidence to fully commit to my creative path, even while managing the practicalities of daily life.

2. As an artist, how do you navigate the world and speed of social media?

Navigating social media as an artist is both exciting and challenging. On one hand, it gives me a platform to share my work, connect with other artists, and reach audiences I could never access otherwise. On the other hand, the speed and constant visibility can feel overwhelming. I’ve learned to set boundaries—like scheduling posts instead of scrolling endlessly, and focusing on sharing work that feels authentic rather than chasing trends. Social media has become a tool, not a measure of my worth as an artist, and balancing engagement with creative focus is key to maintaining both my practice and my wellbeing.

3. Do you consider artificial intelligence a threat to your career, or an opportunity?

I see artificial intelligence as both a challenge and an opportunity. On one hand, AI can replicate certain aspects of artistic creation, which can feel threatening because it shifts how audiences perceive originality and skill. On the other hand, it’s also a tool that can expand my creative possibilities—helping me experiment with new ideas, generate concepts, or push boundaries I couldn’t explore alone. Ultimately, I think it’s less about AI replacing artists and more about how we choose to use it to enhance our vision while staying true to our unique creative work.

4. How do you stay motivated and inspired, especially during tough times or when the work feels hard?

I stay motivated and inspired by remembering why I create in the first place. Art allows me to express myself and connect with others. When the work feels hard, I focus on the process rather than the outcome. Even small steps count. I also seek inspiration from other artists, the world around me, and everyday life. And during particularly tough times, I rely on my family members or fellow artists especially my daughter Nicole Tabone who is also an amazing artist. I always keep in mind that challenges are part of the journey and that persistence often leads to breakthroughs.

5. How do you balance your creative instincts with the expectations of your audience or collaborators?

For me, balancing my creative instincts with others’ expectations is a delicate act. I’ve learned to trust my intuition first. My work has to feel authentic to me, or it won’t resonate. At the same time, I remain open to feedback from family members because sometimes their perspective sparks ideas I wouldn’t have considered. It’s really about dialogue—staying true to myself while letting the conversation shape the work in unexpected ways.

6. How do you approach a new project? Do you have a specific process or routine you follow?

When I start a new project, I usually begin with a lot of sketching, experimenting, and just playing with ideas and thoughts. I like to let things evolve naturally—sometimes I’ll follow a thought for hours, other times I step back and let it sit for days. For me, the process is almost like a conversation with the work itself. I don’t stick to a strict routine, but I do try to create small daily rituals—morning sketches, walks for inspiration, or listening to music that sparks creativity. Those little habits help me stay connected to the project and keep the ideas flowing, even when things feel uncertain.

7. Can you let us in on some of the future projects, works?

I’m really excited about an upcoming project—an art exhibition at a prominent venue on Republic Street in Valletta. Preparing for this event is a huge undertaking, as it involves exploring the intersection of medium, style, and concept, which allows me to experiment with new techniques and push my creative boundaries. I’m particularly looking forward to collaborating with my daughter, Nicole, on this exhibition, as working together often brings unexpected inspiration. My painting style leans toward realism, while my daughter’s work is more semi-abstract, and at times even fully abstract. Exhibiting our work together, with such contrasting styles, makes for a more dynamic and engaging exhibition. Overall, this year is focused on experimentation, growth, and finding new ways to connect with audiences.

Bonus round

Who are your biggest influences, and how have they shaped your work?

One of my biggest influences is Leonid Afremov. His use of colour and texture is incredible—there’s an emotional vibrancy in his work that speaks directly to the viewer. What inspires me most is how he conveys mood and storytelling purely through color and brushwork. Afremov has shaped my approach by encouraging me to take risks with bold colours and to trust that the emotional resonance of a piece can be as important as technical precision. His work reminds me that art is not just about representation—it’s about creating a feeling that connects with people.