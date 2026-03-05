Clara Sciberras: 'To claim that AI can never replace creatives is, in my opinion, overly optimistic'

Clara Sciberras is a performer, lawyer, and video journalist who has been active in the arts for several years. Her stage credits include Liesl in The Sound of Music, Hunyak in Chicago, Eliza Doolittle in My Fair Lady, Theodorica in l-Appostlu tal-Ġnus, Beth in War of the Worlds and Aurora in the Maltese pantomime Sleeping Beauty, and she was runner-up on the television series Brillanti Musicals. She’s excited to take on the role Kathy Selden in Singin in the Rain, at Teatru Astra, where she will perform alongside some of the island’s best theatre talents, including Francesco Nicodeme, Dean Ellul, and Kyra Lautier.

What’s been the most defining moment in your career so far?

Probably, when I interpreted the role of Eliza Doolittle back in 2023. I was studying law at the time and was having somewhat of an existential crisis, torn between following my head (law) or my heart (theatre), and admittedly, I wasn’t in the best headspace at the time. I think I had lost my way a bit, both personally and as a budding actor. Being from Gozo and perhaps not having as much exposure or contacts as my Maltese counterparts did not help boost my confidence, so I was stuck in a constant cycle of comparison and feeling like I’m not good enough. However, throughout the rehearsal process for My Fair Lady, and every time I went on stage and got lost in Eliza, I kept finding myself a bit more, as both a person and an artist. After finishing our run, I decided I wanted to take my artistic career more seriously. Although I completed my law course, it wasn’t what I wanted to do in life. And whenever I felt a bit lost, I kept (and still keep) reminding myself of how I felt portraying Eliza.

As an artist, how do you navigate the world and speed of social media?

I must admit, I’m not the biggest fan of social media, which is ironic, considering that I work in journalism, which forces me to constantly be in that sphere. I keep getting told how important it is to market myself as an artist but I find it very nerve-wrecking to do so. I do put myself out there when it comes to journalism, but when it comes to putting myself out there as an artist, I find it much harder, probably because as an artist, I feel like I’m quite literally, bearing my soul, which inadvertently puts me in a more vulnerable position and creates more fear of perception from my end. Nowadays, social media has become an intrinsic part of an artist’s life—marketing and branding ourselves—we hear this all the time. I am aware of the importance, especially in this day and age, hence why it stresses me out so much.

Do you consider artificial intelligence a threat to your career, or an opportunity?

This is a tricky topic. Acting is already an incredibly competitive field, with limited opportunities and casting decisions often influenced by physical attributes rather than talent alone. Adding AI into the equation makes it even more challenging. I do see it as a real threat. Not only does it further shrink our already narrow opportunities, but it also poses a risk to creativity itself. To claim that AI can never replace creatives is, in my opinion, overly optimistic. While it can’t replicate the essence, intuition, and emotional depth of human artists, the reality is that it has already begun to encroach on our work and influence the industry in profound ways.

How do you stay motivated and inspired, especially during tough times or when the work feels hard?

This may sound cliche, but my close friends and family are pretty much the ones that keep me going. I am a very sensitive person and I feel things deeply, so a strong, tight-knit support system really helps, especially when life/work feels tougher than usual. That being said, I am so passionate about the arts, that I try to make the most of every opportunity I get to do what I love, so I guess, that in itself motivates me to deliver and keep going.

How do you balance your creative instincts with the expectations of your audience or collaborators?

I feel like I don’t really keep the audience’s expectations in mind when it comes to my performances. I know this may sound blunt, but hear me out. I am of the belief that if an artist bases their performance on what other people expect, this will in turn influence the performance. I feel like in order to truly get lost in a character, the performance must not be based on what people want to see, because then it isn’t honest. On the other hand, when it comes to building my characters, I feel like I need to collaborate with others to truly deliver a nuanced and well-rounded performance at the end, be it with my scene partner, director, and others. I like to take on their feedback without compromising what feels right to me.

How do you approach a new project? Do you have a specific process or routine you follow?

I don’t follow a rigid process, because I find that every project brings its own unique challenges and energy. What tends to work best for me is to build the character throughout the rehearsal process. I find that this allows me to develop the character organically. I experiment with different interpretations, observe how the character interacts with others, and explore their motivations and vulnerabilities. For me, the character truly comes to life gradually and takes their ultimate shape towards the end of the project, when all the pieces—research, rehearsal, and intuition—come together. I also try to stay open and flexible, because sometimes the most authentic moments arise spontaneously, and embracing that unpredictability often leads to the most compelling performances.

Can you let us in on some of the future projects, works?

I’m currently gearing up for Singin’ in the Rain, which will be performed in March at Teatru Astra. I’m incredibly excited to step into the role of Kathy Selden, who is such a sweet, spirited, and feisty character. Preparing for her has been a wonderful challenge, as I’m exploring both her emotional depth and her charm, while singing and dancing at the same time, and I can’t wait to bring her to life on stage. Beyond theatre, I also have a few exciting screen projects lined up, which I’m thrilled about, and I’m dedicating time to developing some original material of my own.

What’s the most memorable or transformative role you’ve played, and what did you learn from it?

I think the most memorable role would have to be when I played Anne in Anne of Green Gables at my Secondary School. It kickstarted my passion for musical theatre and I haven’t looked back since. I worked with the talented Rob Ricards (who directed the play) and Mark Gauci (who masterfully led and conducted a live orchestra of teenagers). I have worked with both since and look up to them immensely.