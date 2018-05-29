Zach Muscat | The hardest part of living abroad is definitely being away from my family

At 24, Malta international footballer Zach Muscat is living in the region of Tuscany in Italy playing for U.S. Arezzo Calcio as a central defender. After practising football for over 20 years, it has now taken priority in his life, but he’s still kept up with his studies. After graduating from the University of Malta with a B.Sc in Built Environment Studies, he followed up with studies in Interior Design and Colour Consultancy. We caught up with Zach all the way from Italy, to talk about his aspirations, the importance of religion in his life, and living away from home

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

I usually prepare myself a super breakfast. It’s the only way to kick off a positive day!

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

The best advice was that the best way to learn is to make mistakes, therefore we shouldn’t be afraid to take risks.

What do you never leave the house without?

Unfortunately my phone. We’ve become way too dependent on technology nowadays.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Ambitious, optimist, hard-working.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

Having taken a leap of faith and leaving my comfort zone to chase my dream.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Anything from grandma’s kitchen.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

How my life is exactly that and that I should be the one dictating every step I take.

What’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

Probably my freedom. Paid my own release clause to be able to go chase my dream.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

How time flies!

Who’s your inspiration?

In every aspect of life I follow ideologies or attitudes of different people depending on the situation and topic concerned, whether football studies, work or play. However, in general I like to read and follow the words and teachings of Jesus Christ.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Having to work uphill against many odds for the simple reason that I am Maltese. Malta’s sports reputation around the world is not so great.

If you weren’t a footballer, what would you be doing?

I’m still studying and have recently become a qualified Interior designer, so I guess I would be devoting more time to that.

Do you believe in God?

Yes, I’d like to think I am a believer. A practising one too, as the great difference between the two is not seen by many unfortunately.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

My 40-year-old self. Just to check in and make sure things have settled down.

What’s your worst habit?

Probably procrastination if that counts as a habit.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

I’ve never tasted alcohol before, so I can’t really answer this question. It’s still a mystery.

Who would you have play you in a film?

Don’t think that would ever happen but if it had to I wouldn’t mind seeing Pedro Alonso take on the part.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Negativity! I like surrounding myself with positive people.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

No music. Set me to rest and enjoy the rest of your day. I won’t be hearing it anyway.

What is your most treasured material possession?

I’m not really a materialistic person, but I guess some photos from my childhood.

What is your earliest memory?

I can’t really pinpoint which one is first but they all consist of me kicking around a ball.

When did you last cry, and why?

Quite recent actually. Living away from family isn’t the easiest thing to do and I have a lot of free time. Therefore lots of thinking time.

What’s your favourite food?

I live in Tuscany and anyone who has been here knows it’s difficult to beat their food!

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Not a really big social media person but I enjoy having a laugh or two watching Arron Crascall’s posts.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

Certainly back in time without technology when life was, if not easier, less stressful and full of appreciation of the little things.

What book are you reading right now?

Since I’m still studying you’ll find me reading books of design, art and architecture for inspiration.

If you had any superpower, what would it be?

The power not to stress out over anything.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Skydiving, definitely.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

Anything from J.Cole to Kölsch. Depends if I’m studying or about to go out on the pitch.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

My showers are taken in the dressing room. Not the best place where to sing.

Tell us...

What’s the hardest part about living abroad?

The hardest part of living abroad is definitely being away from my family.

If you could play for anyone, what team would you choose?

I’m not really a diehard fan of any particular team, but being it Italy and having settled down, I appreciate their culture and passion. So, it would probably be one of the top Italian clubs.

What sport would you never try?

I’ve practised many sports and I haven’t yet found one I dislike.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Hopefully back in Malta, focusing my energy on my studies and working in Interior Design and Colour Consultancy.