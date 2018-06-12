Stella Cini: I don’t believe in the solitary ‘father figure’ God, I believe we are all some form of god really

At 19, Stella Cini is an award-winning full-time social media influencer on YouTube whose beauty-inspired videos have garnered over 176,000 subscribers. With a passion for anything self-made, this YouTuber says she is doing what she always dreamt to do as a child

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Try to go back to sleep. If that fails I’ll just go ahead and prepare my breakfast.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

“Aim only to impress yourself.”

What do you never leave the house without?

A bottle of water. Hydration is key. Of course then my phone, keys, lip balm.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Quiet. Creative. Colourful.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

Probably getting the Silver Play button from YouTube. To this day my most prized possession.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Eating too much ice cream (laughs). I take up any opportunity I have to eat it.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

That you are never above someone. Life treats everyone equally so it’s pointless thinking you’re worth more than someone because you’re not.

What’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

Kind of a lame answer but my laptop. Still don’t own a car so the most expensive is definitely my laptop.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

Oh for sure that everything would turn out as I often hoped it would. Basically I turned into what I always dreamed of being as a child.

Who’s your inspiration?

Anyone who is self-made really. Female artists. Female CEOs. People who have made it despite any disadvantages they may have faced.

What has been your biggest challenge?

The biggest challenge is often trying to come up with new things to create.

If you weren’t a blogger/ hair stylist, what would you be doing?

Ironically, I started my channel at the same time I was studying chemistry and physics to get into pharmaceuticals. Can’t say I regret that not happening.

Do you believe in God?

I don’t believe in the solitary ‘father figure’ God; I believe we are all some form of god really.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

The Queen of England. She looks like she could be entertaining company.

What’s your worst habit?

Oooh… for sure procrastinating. I am always putting off everything and just watching videos instead. Horrible habit.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

Thankfully, I haven’t drunk enough to get drunk in over a year now, but essentially I become a lot louder and friendlier that my usually socially awkward self. Really, I admire my drunk self at times.

Who would you have play you in a film?

I’d like to play myself in a film, I feel like that would be cool. But otherwise Zoe Kravitz. She seems cool.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Bragging.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

The most upbeat song there is.

What is your most treasured material possession?

At the moment my Silver Play Button. It’s just a physical representation of something I accomplished and hence, I value it.

What is your earliest memory?

I think taking my teddy bear to school. It stays on my bed to this day.

When did you last cry?

One day ago – I watched a sad movie and it breaks me down every time.

Who would you most like to meet?

Dua lipa. Queeeen.

What’s your favourite food?

Cheesecake.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Chrissy Teigen. That woman is one of a kind.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

19th century England. The more I read about it, the more I’m like, ‘That place looks intriguing’.

What book are you reading right now?

A book about 1950s England, Hide her Name.

If you could have any super power, what would it be?

Probably to fly. Yeah, definitely flying.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

I would love to jump out of a plane at some point.

What music you are listening to at the moment?

I’m loving Ariana Grande’s ‘No tears left to cry’

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

Anything with a good beat. I love working out to the music.

Tell us...

What has been your favourite hair colour?

My favourite hair colour would have to be a grey I did two years ago.

You’re still young, where do you see yourself in 10 years?

In 10 years I'd love to see me owning a product range of some sorts.

How do you feel having won Beauty Influencer of the Year award at Malta Fashion Week?

Winning Beauty Influencer was amazing and I'm forever grateful to all those who allowed me the chance to win it in the first place!