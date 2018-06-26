Fuzzhoneys: Don't show the people in power so much passion or they'll take advantage and ruin it

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Francesca: Black coffee – fresh brewed moka, French press or filter coffee in the morning is the best way to start life for sure. No coffee, on the contrary, is not a pretty sight.

Caroline: Switch off my alarm most probably.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

F: “An idea that is not dangerous is unworthy of being called an idea at all”. Oscar Wilde. I was on an internship abroad and I was fuelled to understand independent film. My American colleague, Mel had it written on a note stuck on her bathroom mirror. I asked her about the quote, and she gave me this whole talk on how we should push our mental inventions to fruition no matter how ambitious they might sound, one of the many inspiring humans I’ll never forget.

C: My mother taught me to be patient with everything, and that eventually the right thing will come my way.

What do you never leave the house without?

F: Some kind of pen and paper. For me, it’s better to physically write down things rather than technology – more productive.

C: Too many obvious ones to name (mobile, wallet, car, house keys...)

Pick three words that describe yourself

F: Honest, hardworking and dedicated

C: Funny, caring, relaxed

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

F: Probably the fact that I manage to do music videos, it’s always been a dream – and after Big Love by Bark Bark Disco, I can honestly say that me and music videos are meant to be.

C: Being able to make time for both music and a stable job.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

F: Peanut butter with dates, anytime. Honey with everything or by itself, the real pure local stuff. Yum.

C: I don’t consider singing/yelling while driving to be a guilty pleasure but some people might find it embarrassing.

What’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

F: My Taylor guitar, Sophia – when I was 15. I was working as a waitress in a silver service restaurant for two summers and I never spent a cent from what I earned. That guitar became an extension of me, the acoustics and quality of the wood are incredible.

C: My car, which I named Luna.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

F: Don’t show the people in power so much passion in what you want to do, or they’ll take advantage and ruin that passion.

C: That being an adult does not necessarily mean you know what you are doing.

Who’s your inspiration?

F: It’s continuously evolving – David Bowie will always be my hero in finding my true identity as a teenager. Then I’d say it’s Michel Gondry and Spike Jonze... just see their work and you’ll understand.

C: Forrest Gump, because even though he is a fictional character, he is still the best person to look up to.

What has been your biggest challenge?

F: Making ends meet in the film industry which is non-existent locally for freelancers to be full-time. It’s who you know not what you know, which is demotivating, but I keep learning and creating nonetheless.

C: Transitioning from university to a full-time job because time starts to move even quicker and days feel non-existent.

Do you believe in God?

F: Yes.

C: Can’t really answer this question in two sentences

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

F: Kurt Cobain.

C: Snoop Dogg.

What’s your worst habit?

F: Hoarding items and clothing – I call it, ‘thinking of the future projects for the Art department’ (hoarding with an excuse)

What are you like when you’re drunk?

F: The same as when I’m sober, but my eyes squint more in photos.

C: I’d like to believe I am more enjoyable to be around.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

F: Egocentric pretentious people in power, racism and homophobia.

C: Too much ego.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

F: Bring me the Disco King by David Bowie, Days by The Kinks, Rocky Raccoon by The Beatles and The End by The Doors.

C: Blackbird by The Beatles.

What is your most treasured material possession?

F: My guitar Rosetta, it’s been present in all of the Fuzzhoneys gigs and I can’t sing the same with another guitar around me.

C: My vinyl player.

What is your earliest memory?

F: My beautiful sister Courtney being born. She was the first light of life.

C: Posing for a photo as a bridesmaid at five years old.

Who would you most like to meet, Why?

F: My favourite production designer, Mark Friedberg: the Synecdoche New York and The Life Aquatic sets blew my mind. I’d want to hear his experiences and learn from his stories.

C: Snoop Dogg. Because he is the coolest.

What’s your worst habit?

C: Laughing at everything

F: I’m becoming a hoarder...

What’s your favourite food?

F: Lasagne.

C: Potatoes – boiled, baked, fried, mashed... in any shape or colour or form basically.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

C: Who is social media?

F: Nadia Lee Cohen.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

F: Definitely the sixties, ether the Exploding Plastic Inevitable, the Venice West Cafe or Woodstock in its prime.

C: I wouldn’t mind being part of the crowd at Woodstock 1969.

What book are you reading right now?

F: In the Blink of an Eye by Walter March.

C: Girl in a band by Kim Gordon

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

F: Teleportation.

C: Being able to fly would be a treat.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

F: Tour with Fuzzhoneys all over the world and work as a lead production designer of a multidisciplinary performance.

C: Become the ultimate bassist!

What music you are listening to at the moment?

F: LCD Soundsystem, The Cramps and The Oh Sees .

C: Radiohead’s Weird Fishes.