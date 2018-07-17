Oz & Jay: We're probably the most brutally honest breakfast jocks out there

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Oz: POOP

Jay: Scratch, yawn & groan (not necessarily in that order!)

What do you never leave the house without?

Oz: My keys

Jay: Keys, wallet and phone

Pick three words that describe yourself

Oz: Big, genuine and moody

Jay: Creative, cranky and cheap

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

Oz: Fathering and raising my children

Jay: My two boys has to be up there, they are my life and I would do anything for them. A distant second would be the time I finished an entire hotel buffet tray of streaky bacon in 1999!

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Oz: Fried chicken

Jay: Funnel Cake (google it!)

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

Oz: Don’t care about things you can’t control.

Jay: That the only person who can truly help you is yourself! Don’t wait for change, be that change (I clearly do not practise what I preach!)

What’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

Oz: House

Jay: My wife!

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

Oz: I wish I knew that all those fish and chips would have an adverse effect on my waistline.

Jay: I wish I knew how damaging hair straighteners were!

Who’s your inspiration?

Oz: My wife. Because of her outlook on life and the way she holds herself.

Jay: I want to say George Carlin, but I will go with Philip Nicholson aka A.J. Quinnell. He taught me a lot, including to aim high and never give up.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Oz: Probably losing weight. Not sure why. A mixture of lack of discipline

Jay: My current position as station manager of XFM 100.2 has its challenges, sometimes more than I’d care to share. But if I am going to be honest, my biggest challenge to date has probably been accepting I am no longer a young person.

If you weren’t radio presenters, what would you be doing?

Oz: Sports journalist.

Jay: Probably a game show host.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

Oz: Jim Carrey.

Jay: Easy, Anthony Bourdain.

What’s your worst habit?

Oz: Excessive amounts of flatulence released in the public domain.

Jay: I bite my nails.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

Oz: Annoyingly jolly

Jay: Very entertaining I’ve been told.

Who would you have play you in a film?

Oz: Kevin James

Jay: Chris Hemsworth, clearly. But if he’s unavailable, I suppose Jack Black would do.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Oz: Over-confidence

Jay: 1. Selfishness 2. Liars

What music would you have played at your funeral?

Oz: Grunge!

Jay: You’re asking a radio guy to pick his final playlist! Geez… Goodbye Stranger by Supertramp, More Than A Feeling by Boston, and Good Riddance (Time of your Life) by Green Day.

What is your earliest memory?

Oz: Probably, about four years old, when our dog at the time puked and my mother went ballistic.

Jay: I think it was my fifth birthday because the cake was a baseball mitt, and I thought it was the coolest thing ever (It was 1978).

When did you last cry, and why?

Oz: Probably six years ago. I was going through a bit of a rough patch with my anxiety and the frustration got the better of me. Who knew, I am human after all.

Jay: When Chris Cornell died.

Who would you most like to meet, Why?

Oz: Steven Gerrard. Probably my biggest sporting hero of all time.

Jay: Dave Grohl. He is just the coolest cat in music. Not just in music but in almost everything he does.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Oz: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Jay: Will Smith (Insta GOLD)

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

Oz: The future. Hopefully we all have one.

Jay: Toronto, 1967 (it’s a hockey thing). Or Caligula’s palace, ancient Rome… Saturday night!

What book are you reading right now?

Oz: Not into one at the moment. More interested in TV series.

Jay: Ashamed to say I am not reading a book right now!

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

Oz: X-Ray vision.

Jay: Flight.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Oz: Learn to live in peace.

Jay: Skydive (naked).

What music are you listening to at the moment?

Oz: Childish Gambino, Ed Sheeran and my usual classic rock.

Jay: Greta Van Fleet & Arctic Monkeys.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

Oz: Usually a mix of rock tunes, both classic and recent.

Jay: I usually sing (butcher) James Brown!

Tell us...

What’s one thing that annoys you the most about each other?

Oz: Sometimes Jay’s arrogance and confidence is infuriating. Nonetheless, it’s also one of his most entertaining qualities.

Jay: I know what he’s gonna say! His short-term memory loss.

What’s the weirdest/funniest thing to happen during a show, that the public couldn’t tell was happening?

Oz: One time a few years back, Jay was suffering from bronchitis, but still trooping through the show, and I made him laugh so hard that he passed out. It was both the scariest, and funniest moment of my entire radio history.

Jay: When I blacked out live on air! (Go to our ‘Oz and Jay’ Soundcloud page if you haven’t heard!) We hardly ever keep anything that’s going on in the studio from the listeners. In fact we are probably the most brutally honest breakfast jocks out there #nosecrets