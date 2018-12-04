Michela Galea: ‘Never let anyone bring you down, be the best you can be’

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Wash and clean my face and brush my teeth.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

Never give up and always believe you can do it.

What do you never leave the house without?

My phone and car keys.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Ambitious, kind-hearted, responsible.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

Graduating with a B.A (Honours) in Theatre Studies. On a professional level it’s winning Miss World Talent 2017.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Eating a lot!

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

Never let anyone bring you down – be the best you can be and you will succeed. Never give up on what you believe.

What’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

My car.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

Not all friends are true friends – not all friends love you and respect you

Who’s your inspiration? Why?

My parents definitely. They’re the ones who are always there no matter what, who love me, respect me, support me. They’ve given me one of the best things I could ever have: life and love. They always give me the best advice as they are the ones who want me to be the best I can be.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Spending one month and a week in China when I represented Malta in Miss World.

If you weren’t a singer, what would you be doing?

I am also an actress so I would definitely do that.

Do you believe in God?

Yes, He plays a very important role in my life.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be? Why?

My great grandfather – Oscar Lucas. He was a famous musician and one of the best showmen of his time. Unfortunately he had already passed away when I was born. Every time I perform on stage I always feel his presence, so I would do anything just to see him and talk to him.

What’s your worst habit?

I’m incapable of keeping my bedroom clean and tidy.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

Not really a fan of alcohol but usually after two drinks I just feel very hyper and happy.

Who would you have play you in a film?

Trick question! Anyone willing to get to know me better in order to understand my life…

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Hypocrisy.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

Gospel music.

What is your most treasured material possession?

My car.

What is your earliest memory?

The first time I went up on stage and performed – I was four years old.

When did you last cry?

A few weeks ago under a lot of stress and tension over an important decision I had to take.

Who would you most like to meet?

Jessie J – I love her voice, love her energy on stage, love her music and I love the fact that she is so humble and charismatic.

What’s your favourite food?

Baked macaroni.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

There’s more than one, but I hope that you out there are following me…

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

The 1960s.

What book are you reading right now?

Joe Galea’s ‘Belt ta’ Qalbi’

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

To read people’s minds – to know what people think in different situations.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Become an international artist and do music for a living.

What music you are listening to at the moment?

Musicals, soul, pop, jazz and blues.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

I usually sing songs I would be practicing at the time. When working out I like to listen to current music.

Tell us

After winning Miss World Malta 2017, to becoming Miss World Talent 2017… what would you consider your favourite: singing or modelling?

Music has always been a part of my life, while I started modelling just last year. They both give me incredible satisfaction but music will forever remain my favourite.

You will play a lead role in the movie adaptation of the popular play ‘Ħabbilni, Ħa Nirbaħ’. How did this opportunity come along, and how different was it to acting on television?

I decided to put my foot forward in auditions for a brand new project, especially when I saw what kind of project it was. I had several acting experiences on television but this was the first time that I was taking part in an actual movie. It entails a lot of preparation, commitment and studying.