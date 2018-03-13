Danny's Kitchen and Deli | A snack bar with a top notch chef

Breakfast or lunch at Danny’s is a family affair. As you walk through the door you feel like you are walking into someone’s home. Dark wooden tables with bright white and charcoal grey walls, warm lighting and plants everywhere give Danny’s a homey feel. Cool tunes and bustling staff make it feel like a busy home, where everyone is welcome there is always fresh food on the table with every single dish prepared with love. A closer look proves that this really is the case. Danny’s is a snack bar, which feels like your own home, with a top-notch chef. What could be better?

Danny is working front of house, making sure all of his patrons have exactly what they need, and happily recommending the perfect dish for every customer, whether they are looking for a quick salad, warming soup, comforting burger, Danny will find what’s right for them. His son, JP, is head chef, calmly cooking up a storm in their open kitchen while looking out at diners making sure everything is running smoothly. This father-and-son team have things running like clockwork guaranteeing quick service that is ideal for those short lunch breaks when you’re in the market for something scrumptious.

There is nothing particularly striking about the burger on the menu - a beef burger served with cheese and caramelised onions in a bun. However it is named after Danny himself and recommended by him and as I had just run a half marathon the day before so I thought, why not?

When it arrived I was not disappointed. The plate (or should I say board) was picture perfect. Their homemade patty was cooked pink, as it should be, but not too bloody, and oozed perfectly melted cheese. Their homemade bun is sprinkled with black and white sesame seeds and served with hand-cut fries.

In today’s race to make the most indulgent burger, many places have forgotten that keeping it simple and concentrating on the items that really make a fine burger are often the key ingredients to a that perfect comfort food. How many times have there been so many toppings and so much sauce that you lose the original flavours of the meat? This is not the case with the burger at Danny’s – simple ingredients cooked with care. Roll up your sleeves and get your napkins ready because this one is certainly a juicy one. Add the house-made apple and leek mayo to the fries and you have something truly special.

I had a pretty hard time choosing dessert too. Their white chocolate cheesecake looks like it requires a second visit, but eventually I settled on a peanut butter and banana pot with some homemade ice cream with crunchy honeycomb bits - the perfect ending to an indulgent meal.

When deciding on a place to go out to eat, I’m almost always happier going for genuine, home-cooked food than fine-dining and Danny’s Kitchen and Deli definitely makes in on my list of go-to restaurants.

What I ate

Danny’s cheese burger with fries

Flu fighter

Peanut butter and banana pot with homemade honeycomb ice cream

Total: €17.00

Address: Mriehel Bypass, Qormi

Tel: 2144 1171

Opening hours: Daily 9:00 – 16:00; Fridays 18:30 – 22:30; closed on Tuesdays