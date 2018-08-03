This Sliema café's new menu is the talk of town

Hang on - it’s the new menu of Talk of Town. Finding a cafe that serves a versatile, current menu in a relaxed setting in the busy Sliema surrounding is a rarity in itself. And finding one that tops it up with near perfect service and a superb happy hour is pretty much what going out should be all about.

What’s different and new?

This summer, the chefs of the 5 star hotel, The Palace, in Sliema have designed a whole new set of dishes for those that want to stay fit and healthy. The menu didn’t forget those that would require vegetarian, gluten free or simply some detox options.

Talk of Town Cafe is open all day so one can chose to go there from the morning choosing from their headline breaking news breakfasts. Whether it’s an omelette, scrambled eggs, porridge or simply croissants – all are to die for. At lunch the menu offers a variety of options from healthy yet filling salads, risottos, pastas, to signature meat dishes.

Before wrapping up with a light snack like tacos or wraps for dinner one can enjoy a selection of exciting cocktails during happy hour.

Not to mention that you can get a taster of all the specialities of the other outlets from The Palace like TemptAsian Restaurant or Lounge 360 and eat up the delicious sushi and dim sums.

Definitely not one to miss this summer.