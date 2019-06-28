Corinthia Palace launches exciting new menu at The Summer Kitchen

Corinthia Palace Hotel & Spa has marked the official opening of its poolside restaurant The Summer Kitchen with the launch of a fresh new menu that celebrates the very best of the season.

Speaking at the launch, Corinthia Palace executive chef Stefan Hogan explained that the menu combines many of the restaurant’s much-loved favourites with new dishes and exciting concepts. “We love welcoming new and returning diners to The Summer Kitchen because it encompasses the best of what the Maltese summer should be – fantastic food, a delightful setting, and dining under the stars,” he says.

The menu has been in the making for a few months now, and promises fans of The Summer Kitchen the chance to dig into signature dishes such as the TSK Caesar Salad with chicken or salmon, the pici pasta with pork, Italian fennel sausage, mushrooms, thyme and pecorino, and the Knickerbocker Glory for dessert. This season, though, there are many other delights to try, such as the squid ink arancini with chermoula mayo and pulled pork empanada with rose harissa and crème fraîche from the sharing plates selection, as well as the carbonara pizza, Iberico ‘secret cut’ pork, and the vegan beetroot and mushroom burger with egg-free aioli and jicama slaw.

“As always, we want The Summer Kitchen to be the place where friends and families love to dine together, so we cater for a variety of requirements such as vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free diners. The focus here is on the freshest, best seasonal produce and we love working with local farmers to create dishes that celebrate the iconic summer season here in Malta and everything we adore about it.”



