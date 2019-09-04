A wine tasting event like no other

Winebox Inc., a premium wine subscription service that launched in July will now be having its first wine tasting event to start pushing its own wine concepts, starting with a unique experience to promote local wine.

The company aims to create a radically new and disruptive way of selling wine through great user experience, through events and also by offering the opportunity of purchasing wine that is delivered right to your doorstep.

Run by two wine enthusiasts who have carefully tested and chosen their favourite wines from Malta and Gozo and now want to promote local produce through an interactive experience, the main goal for this wine tasting event is to have a good time by means of different challenges and games throughout.

The event is to be held on 7th September at Del Borgo in Birgu, a wine bar and cafe housed within a 16th Century Wine Cellar.

"All things start with a thought and our original idea was to open a place with a Maltese character both in the ambience and the food offered and then give the whole thing a contemporary and international flair," says Alan Mercieca Bons, owner of Del Borgo (meaning fortified city, as Birgu, was formerly known).

"That's how Del Borgo came about. The place is a typical Maltese dwelling with a lot of character which we have restored and updated with minimal decor, losing none of its history, while giving it a fresh look.

What wine will they be serving? Get the details here and tickets here