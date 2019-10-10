Microgreens: Adding nutrition to your diet

What prompted you to start growing microgreens?

What intrigued me to start growing microgreens is the fact that I am really fascinated by the germination process of a seed. It is amazing how the plant emerges from that tiny seed, watching it grow into a plant gives me a satisfying feeling.

What are microgreens? How do they differ from other greens?

Microgreens are vegetable greens harvested just after the cotyledon leaves have developed (and possibly with one set of true leaves). They are consumed mainly for their nutritional value. Some studies show that Microgreens are between 10 to 40 times more nutritious than their counterparts. In addition to this, they are also used as a visual and flavour component, especially in fine dining restaurants. Microgreens have common traits with both sprouts and baby greens, however, they are even smaller than baby greens and larger than sprouts.

How can people use microgreens in cooking or making meals?

Chefs use colourful microgreens to enhance the attractiveness and taste of their dishes with distinct delicate textures and unique flavours, varying from sweet to spicy. House wives are getting more familiar with microgreens nowadays and they are using them mainly in salads and sandwiches.

What kind of plants can be grown as microgreens?

There are many types of seeds that can be grown as microgreens - some are easy and some are more challenging. We grow most of them here, at Green Thumb Farm. The most common ones are broccoli, cabbage, pak choi, lettuce, mustard, kohlrabi, kale, collard greens, basil and many more.

Besides the tasteful variety of colours and texture, how are they beneficial? And what are the most nutritious microgreens?

Microgreens are hands down the healthiest vegetables on the planet. Some are even healthier than others. Studies found that broccoli is the most nutritious microgreen of all, as it is packed with Vitamin A, B, C and K. In addition to all these vitamins, it also has a significant amount of iron, magnesium and phosphorus. Kale has even more vitamin B, just as much vitamin C, but less vitamin A than broccoli.

