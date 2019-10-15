More than a gastropub in the heart of Msida

It’s five o’clock on a Monday evening, and all I can think of is getting out of my office and getting rid of these Monday blues. A drink in hand and something to feast on was what I had been envisioning all day long. As the clock struck six o’clock, Amy and I raced out of the door and made our way to the Lucky Goose.

Operating from mornings until late at night, Lucky Goose boasts a range of wines, beers and spirits as well as a vast menu with full-fledged dishes and tapas. The best thing about tapas is that you can have a snack or a feast, and the menu is flexible enough to suit everybody… a menu that places heavy emphasis on fresh, seasonal and locally sourced ingredients. ( a specials boards that changed frequently also features)

Expect tapas style dishes like tender, meaty octopus boiled in a mixture of herbs and spices, a speciality that everyone’s been raving about since the opening of the gastro bar earlier this year. Simply divine.

I felt like nibbling and sharing a selection of small dishes available on the menu; the octopus as well as the smoked rib Carpaccio with the chef’s homemade BBQ sauce, which went down nicely with my gin and tonic.

I did say I felt like nibbling on small dishes, but that doesn’t mean I did just that. Monday is the worst day of the week so Amy thought it would be a good idea to order as much food as possible… drowning your sorrows in food is never a bad idea huh? Linguine with Maltese sausage, broad beans, comfit of cherry tomatoes and garlic, topped with aged Gozitano cheeslets… need I say more? I think not.

Oh, and if you’re counting your calories, they also serve salads. The burrata anchovy salad is served with lemon oil, rucola and tomatoes. Good on the diet, yet surprisingly still totally satisfying.

Not counting calories? Australian striploin, rib on the bone, aged picanha, Uruguayan fillet, Uruguayan ribeye, USDA wagyu rib-eye… at the Lucky Goose you’re spoilt for choice with the wide selection of meat to choose from, which you can see on display in one of the restaurant’s main attractions.

A couple of G&Ts later and after having caught up with some friends we happened to run into, it was time to head home with a smile on our faces. It was a hectic nine-to-five, and I now felt all geared up and ready to face the following day at work.

We don’t know what their intentions are, but what we do know for sure is that Matthew and Andrew have elevated the notion of a gastropub to the next level.

Whether you’re looking to impress an old friend with a scrumptious lunch, sweep a loved one off of their feet with a dinner date or you’re simply after an evening of eating and drinking with friends, this trendy gastropub goes the whole hog.

The Lucky Goose

63, Ta' Xbiex, Seafront, Ta' Xbiex

Find them on Facebook

+356 9974 3687