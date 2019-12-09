New food truck in San Gwann launches festive themed burger

What’s your favourite thing about food trucks? Is it the smell of the grease as the fries hit the fryer? The BBQ sauce dripping down your chin as you bite into that burger you’ve been longing for? Instagramming photos of your dish? All of the above?

Well, we have a thing for food trucks, and lucky for us, Anthony and Samantha from Tony’s Foods have recently launched their brand new food truck venture, bringing an exciting new culinary experience to the streets of San Gwann. Tony and Samantha have been loyal contributors to Gourmet Today magazine for a while now, so we were delighted to finally have access to as many burgers, arancini and pudini we can possibly get our hands on.

How about a little taste of Christmas in a bun? Tony's Foods have added a Christmassy creation to its latest menu, their very own Burger tal-Milied that has made its debut last week: 170g of beef mince grilled to perfection and smothered in a mushroom and mulled wine mix, topped off with melted smoked cheese, and their special mulled wine and Christmas spiced sauce. Is this burger delicious? Without question.

The menu is updated weekly and features a selection of show stopping burgers, ftajjar, ciabbattas and aranicini… as well as the occasional salad that makes an appearance at the bottom of the menu. At Tony’s foods, Anthonys and Samantha keep things local… there’s even a chicken thigh burger coated with Twistees and a homemade rabbit burger with Maltese sausage, melted cheese and homemade sundried tomato mayo. I’m not done yet, have you ever heard of a Kinnie pulled pork ciabatta? Talk about keeping it local. Creative? Innovative? We just need to get our hands on this one.

This is our (and your)new go to street-food-style grub spot. With their killer menu selections and excellent customer service, we’re so excited that we can finally actually indulge and not only drool over their stunning food photography.

Find them on Facebook