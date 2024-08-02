Alfred Zammit ditches Labour Party TV station and takes his show Kalamita on Smash TV

One TV’s staple afternoon programme Kalamita will be aired on Smash TV from October with producer Alfred Zammit citing commercial reasons for the clamorous move.

Zammit confirmed his afternoon variety show will air on the private channel Smash but insisted the move had nothing to do with the Labour Party.

“I want to make it clear that I have no problem with the Labour Party and the decision to change station was purely a commercial one,” he said when contacted by MaltaToday on Friday evening.

Kalamita has been on air for 24 years, making it the longest-running show on Maltese TV. In the Broadcasting Authority survey released today it emerged as the most popular programme in its time slot.

“I am doing this with a heavy heart since I was one of the founders of One TV but the station’s airtime, which we pay for, is expensive and I get a sense that someone in there was not happy with us,” Zammit said.

Zammit will also have a daily radio show on Smash starting from September.

Asked whether the reason for the shift was because he owed One TV money, Zammit said there is only one outstanding amount of around €200,000, which is equivalent to a full season.

“We used to pay €180,000 per season plus VAT and as per agreement, payments were always one year behind. We will obviously, pay the outstanding amount. Over the course of 24 years Kalamita paid One TV almost €4 million for the airtime it purchased,” he said.

Zammit is a darling of the Labour crowds, being a staple presenter on stage for the warm up phase during mass meetings. Zammit was Valletta mayor until June’s local election when he was pipped to the top spot by newcomer Olaf MacKay.

After the election Zammit took his oath of office as local councillor and deputy mayor on his own, in what was interpreted as a sign of protest after having claimed that some people within the party had worked against him.

Zammit is also the owner of several eateries and establishments in Valletta.