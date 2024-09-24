GO to spend €5 million on original Maltese TV content in coming years

GO will launch a €5 million production spend on original TV content over the coming years, after spending €2.4 million in Maltese productions for its television channel TOKIS in 2022.

“Two years ago we had a dream of bringing our stories, our culture and our love for Maltese drama to life. From that dream, Tokis was born and it’s been an incredible journey. Not only for us but for the thousands of customers who love Maltese content,” said Nikhil Patil, CEO at GO plc.

“Today Tokis is one of the most viewed channels in Malta with over 5 million views monthly. It has grown considerably and will be viewed and enjoyed by thousands across 3 continents as the GO TV app will become available to Maltese expats worldwide,” he said.

This investment aims to continue supporting the production of original TV content as well as the airing of existing content to be aired by GO, exclusively for its customers through its GO TOKIS platform.

Pathil said Tokis had garnered success because local audiences continued to show a solid affinity for homegrown content and growing appreciation towards local talent and the Maltese language.

The channel offers drama as well as discussion shows.

“We are continuously looking at ways of improving our customers’ experience. Our customers love Maltese content, and we are giving them more of what they enjoy,” Pathil told the GO TOKIS Awards night.

“We also recognised the financial and other resource constraints the industry was facing, limiting the number of dramas that could be produced yearly. We have the technology, the resources, and the demand, so we knew that content had to be the next step in our customer’s experience.”