WATCH | Moħħi tal-Ġenn: A new documentary on the unheard stories of mental health

A powerful new documentary is bringing rarely heard voices and stories of mental health to the forefront. ‘Moħħi tal-Ġenn – 6 stejjer li ma jitwemmnux’ explores the lived experiences of people facing conditions including suicide, bipolar disorder, depression, psychosis and obsessive-compulsive disorder.

Through six deeply personal accounts, the documentary highlights not only the challenges of living with mental illness but also the strength and hope that can emerge even in the darkest moments. Its central message is clear: recovery is possible, and no one is truly alone.

The documentary also features insights from leading professionals, offering context and expert perspectives. Contributors include Prof. Paulann Grech, academic; Prof. Andrew Azzopardi, academic and activist; Prof. Anton Grech, chairman of psychiatry; and Daniela Calleja Bitar, chief executive of the Richmond Foundation.

Their reflections help situate the stories within the broader conversation on mental health, underscoring the importance of compassion, understanding and professional support.

“Together, we can raise awareness, support those struggling, and build a more compassionate community around mental health,” Andrew Azzopardi said.