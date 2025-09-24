‘Sorry I didn’t wear a silver suit’: Briffa calls out decision to replace his show with Caruana’s

Presenter Ron Briffa has come out criticising the decision to axe his Friday night show on PBS.

Briffa’s entertainment programme XOW on Friday evening has now been replaced by podcaster Ricky Caruana’s new show starting 3 October. It is not yet clear what Caruana’s programme will be about, but according to hints published on his Facebook page, it will be “a serious debate show”.

While not referring to Caruana directly, the digs by Briffa were clear for everyone to understand.

“I'm sorry I didn't wear a silver suit during the programme, I wasn't keeping up with fashion. I'm sorry I was presenting with Jacqui Losco and not a pig… because that's what the viewers deserve. Never mind,” Briffa said.

The veteran presenter said he always did his best to give viewers a programme they would enjoy, despite criticism on Facebook page ‘Are you being served?’ for being “boring and vile”.

“Thank you for every message, for every comment, for every constructive criticism, and above all, for all the support you've always shown us,” he said.

Briffa, despite starting his post stating XOW would not be returning to people’s television screens, hinted there could be a return, asking followers whether they would stay awake until 10:15pm on a Friday.

“Just a little more patience… better late than never!” he said.

In what could be interpreted as a retort to Briffa, in a Facebook post that has since been deleted, Caruana was quick to reply with digs of his own, saying “jealousy makes you look like a donkey.”

“No one wins against the truth,” he said.