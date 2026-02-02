Arts Council, Med.TV, PBS sign agreement to take Maltese culture to international audiences

Arts Council Malta, Med.TV and Public Broadcasting Services (PBS) have signed a three-year partnership agreement to bring Maltese culture to a broad international audience.

Signed last month, the Memorandum of Understanding will see Malta-based Med.TV feature Maltese cultural productions, festivals, artists and heritage as part of its programming, using content produced in collaboration with Arts Council Malta and PBS.

The programming will be broadcast to a potential audience of millions of viewers across Europe, North Africa and the Middle East.

The partnership brings together Arts Council Malta’s national remit for cultural development, PBS’s extensive audiovisual archives and production expertise, and Med.TV’s regional broadcast reach, creating a new platform for Maltese creativity to be showcased to international audiences.

“This agreement gives Maltese artists and cultural institutions unprecedented visibility beyond our shores,” Arts Council Malta Executive Chair Luke Dalli said. “By combining our creative ecosystem with international broadcast distribution, we are ensuring that Malta’s cultural voice is heard across the Mediterranean and Europe.”

Med.TV will act as audiovisual partner for key cultural events and festivals supported by Arts Council Malta, producing and packaging content for international broadcast. This will include coverage of major exhibitions, performances and creative initiatives taking place throughout Malta and Gozo.

Med.TV secured approval from the Broadcasting Authority to begin transmitting last year and subsequently signed a national distribution agreement with GO.

The station is the first of its kind in the world to focus exclusively on Mediterranean culture, lifestyle, and business.

It also marks a first for Malta, becoming the country’s first broadcaster to obtain a satellite licence, enabling the channel to beam its content to more than 160 million households across Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East.

PBS will contribute both new productions and selected archival material that highlights Malta’s artistic, social and cultural history, allowing Maltese storytelling to be presented with depth, context and continuity.

“The partnership allows us to put Malta’s rich audiovisual heritage to work in new and meaningful ways,” PBS CEO Keith Chetcuti said. “By working with Med.TV and Arts Council Malta, we can ensure that our archives and productions reach new audiences while maintaining the highest editorial and copyright standards.”

The agreement specifically targets key Mediterranean and European markets, including the UK, France, Germany and Italy, positioning Malta not only as a tourism destination but as a cultural hub for artists, performers and creative industries.

Med.TV Chairman Anton Tabone said the collaboration aligns strongly with the channel’s mission.

“Malta has a vibrant and authentic cultural identity that deserves a wider stage. This partnership allows Med.TV to bring Maltese creativity, stories and heritage to viewers across the Mediterranean and beyond.”

The three organisations will also explore joint productions and new original programming, including projects that may qualify for European Union cultural and creative funding. Any new content developed under the partnership will be jointly owned by the three parties and made available for broadcast and promotion in line with the agreement.

A joint working group will be established to oversee delivery, evaluate impact and identify new initiatives over the three-year term.

The Memorandum of Understanding came into effect in December 2025 and will run until 2028, with the option for renewal.