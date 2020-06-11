Six airlines offering direct connections to 17 airports from 1 July

Six airlines will be offering direct connections to 17 airports in nine countries and regions, Malta International Airport announced.

On Thursday, MIA said that the destinations which include Sicily, Germany, Switzerland and Luxembourg have already been announced by the government as negotiated 'safe corridors' with countries considered safe from Covid-19.

However, some flights from certain countries on the list still have to be laid out. The airport said the summer schedule is regularly being updated in order to reflect the most recent developments.

MIA also urged its travellers to check what health and safety protocols are in place at their chosen destinations before booking flights. Interested persons can find the destinations and schedules here.

The airport said that with tourist air traffic banned, the airport during May due to COVID-19 it handled just 3,081 passengers who travelled on reparations flights – compared to 670,000 passengers in May 2019.

MIA said there were just 283 take-offs and landings last month. Also, 43% of flights in May were humanitarian and repatriation, ferrying passengers to and from 10 countries. The rest were cargo flights, which it said increased by 11% when compared to the same month last year.

