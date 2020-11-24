Rosselli AX Privilege and The Palace take home two major international travel awards

AX Hotels took home two top accolades at the 2020 World Travel Awards, which celebrate excellence across all major sectors of the global travel, tourism, and hospitality industries. Rosselli AX Privilege was recognised as Malta's Leading Boutique Hotel while AX The Palace clinched Leading Business Hotel in Malta for the second year running.

With over 35 years of heritage behind its name, AX Hotels has continued to strengthen its reputation as one of Malta’s leading hotel brand collections with a vision to innovate and push the industry forward. The diverse nature of these most recent awards is further affirmation of the group’s commitment to creating unparalleled hotel experiences that cater for travellers of all kinds.

“We are extremely proud to have achieved this prestigious recognition, an honour that holds even greater significance given the unprecedented challenges the hospitality industry is currently facing,” says Ms Claire Zammit Xuereb, director of hospitality at AX Group. “Our team has worked tirelessly to create unique hotel experiences that not only pay tribute to Maltese culture and hospitality, but which also exceed guest expectations throughout their entire stay/journey.”

Rosselli is the jewel in the AX Group’s hotel portfolio. Ever since opening its doors to guests in 2019, this 5-star boutique hotel has raised the bar for hospitality experiences across Malta. Rosselli blends Old World charms with modern sensibilities, providing a peaceful haven of sophistication in the heart of the capital. This latest award joins an already covetable list of accolades bestowed on Rosselli, including an International Standard of Excellence award and a Golden International Award for Best Small Luxury Hotel in Malta. Under Grain, Rosselli’s fine dining restaurant has also had its fair share of glory, having achieved the much-coveted Michelin Star within just 4 months of opening.

AX The Palace has long been regarded as one of Malta’s most estimable 5-star hotels. Enjoying a prime setting in the coastal town of Sliema, this stunningly designed luxury hotel commands breathtaking panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea and places guests within easy reach of prime shopping and dining experiences.

“I wish to thank all of our guests and partners for their continued support in our success,” says Mr Kevin Callus, General Manager of The Palace and Rosselli. “There is fierce competition in the hotel industry and it’s a great honour to be recognised at the forefront of luxury hospitality. Congratulations to the entire team for their commitment to providing an exceptional level of service that goes beyond expectations. These awards will motivate us to aspire to even greater achievements.”

For more information on AX’s entire portfolio of award-winning hotels, please visit www.axhotelsmalta.com.